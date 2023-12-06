Asetek A/S - Publication of Request to Delist Asetek's Shares From Oslo Børs

AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation of Asetek A/S' ("Asetek") announcement on 8 March 2023 regarding Asetek's intention to list its shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen and subsequently apply for delisting of its shares on Oslo Børs, an extraordinary general meeting held on 5 December 2023 has resolved to approve an application for delisting of Asetek's shares on Oslo Børs. As such, Asetek has today submitted an application for delisting of Asetek's shares to Oslo Børs.

Provided that Oslo Børs accepts the application, and subject to any further requirements from Oslo Børs, the delisting is expected to be completed on or about 1 April 2024.

Asetek has contemplated the following timeline for the delisting process:

6 December 2023 : Delisting application submitted by Asetek.

: Delisting application submitted by Asetek. Within December 2023 : Approval of the delisting application by Oslo Børs.

: Approval of the delisting application by Oslo Børs. 27 March 2024 : Last day of trading of the shares on Oslo Børs.

: Last day of trading of the shares on Oslo Børs. On or about 1 April 2024 : The shares are delisted from Oslo Børs.

Asetek's shares have been dual listed on Oslo Børs and Nasdaq Copenhagen, since the listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 17 May 2023 and will continue to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen following the delisting from Oslo Børs.

Further information on how to transfer shares to Nasdaq Copenhagen can be found on this link or www.asetek.com.

Further information is available at www.asetek.com.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

e-mail: [email protected]

Per Anders Nyman, Head of Investor Relations,

Mobile: +45 2566 6869

email: [email protected]

