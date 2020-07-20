Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the 'Safe Harbour Method'

OSLO, Norway, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement

351,841 55.0900 2,018,322.13 38: 13 July 2020

6,808 61.3233 44,504.33 39: 14 July 2020

7,330 66.1046 51,410.41 40: 15 July 2020

4,801 68.6805 35,413.55 41: 16 July 2020

4,941 66.9300 35,715.72 42: 17 July 2020

4,645 66.5600 33,297.74 Total accumulated over week 29/2020 28,525 65.6141 200,341.74 Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme 380,366 55.8792 2,218,663.87

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 557,984 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.16% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek



Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45-2080-7200, e-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3157335

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3157335/1281784.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3157335/bbaec83bc9a12a63.pdf Week 29

SOURCE Asetek