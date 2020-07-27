Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement

380,366 55.8792 2,218,664









43: 20 July 2020

5,000 68.1633 36,809 44: 21 July 2020

5,438 68.3650 40,634 45: 22 July 2020

5,500 64.4169 38,866 46: 23 July 2020

5,445 64.3508 38,228 47: 24 July 2020

5,385 63.5499 37,267 Total accumulated over week 30/2020 26,768 65.7309 191,803 Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme 407,134 56.5269 2,410,467

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 584,752 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.27% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3160150

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3160150/1284160.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3160150/822b59bd531fe53f.pdf Week 30

SOURCE Asetek