Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Total, latest announcement

444,014 57.1446 2,669,770.69 53: 3 August 2020

5,718 64.6230 40,424.86 54: 4 August 2020

6,305 64.5073 44,535.68 55: 5 August 2020

5,079 64.7414 36,696.49 56: 6 August 2020

7,932 64.3599 56,818.95 57: 7 August 2020

7,000 62.5445 48,290.61 Total accumulated over week 32/2020 32,034 64.0997 226,766.59 Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme 476,048 57.6126 2,896,537.28

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 653,666 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.53% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

