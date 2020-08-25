Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement

507,287 58.2084 3,131,577.23 63: 17 August 2020

4,951 76.2644 42,667.11 64: 18 August 2020

4,902 83.6278 46,364.61 65: 19 August 2020

4,940 83.3811 46,503.81 66: 20 August 2020

5,000 82.2190 45,837.09 67: 21 August 2020

6,958 76.7444 59,112.42 Total accumulated over week 34/2020 26,751 80.1657 240,485.04 Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme 534,038 59.3083 3,372,062.27

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 711,656 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.76% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

