Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

Asetek

Sep 24, 2020, 11:49 ET

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and  ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

                                   

                                   

Trading day

                                   

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

Amount (USD)             

                                   

Total, latest announcement

 

608,324

 

62.2201

 

 

4,064,380.16

                                   

83:

                                   

14 September 2020

 

4,510

 

78.5815

 

 

39,232.36

                                   

84:

                                   

15 September 2020

 

4,953

 

77.4885

 

 

42,486.72

                                   

85:

                                   

16 September 2020

 

4,473

 

77.0463

 

 

38,115.87

                                   

86:

                                   

17 September 2020

 

5,000

 

81.3548

 

 

44,826.47

                                   

87:

                                   

18 September 2020

 

5,000

 

83.0635

 

 

45,809.52

                                   

Total accumulated over week

38/2020

 

23,936

 

79.5840

 

 

210,470.94

                                   

Total accumulated during the 
share buy-back programme

632,260

 

62.8774

 

4,274,851.10

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 809,878 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.14% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark



