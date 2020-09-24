Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement

608,324 62.2201 4,064,380.16 83: 14 September 2020

4,510 78.5815 39,232.36 84: 15 September 2020

4,953 77.4885 42,486.72 85: 16 September 2020

4,473 77.0463 38,115.87 86: 17 September 2020

5,000 81.3548 44,826.47 87: 18 September 2020

5,000 83.0635 45,809.52 Total accumulated over week 38/2020 23,936 79.5840 210,470.94 Total accumulated during the

share buy-back programme 632,260 62.8774 4,274,851.10

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 809,878 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.14% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

