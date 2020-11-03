Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

News provided by

Asetek

Nov 03, 2020, 13:02 ET

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



                                   

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

Amount (USD)

                                               

                                   

Total, latest announcement

4,431

 

85.0280

 

40,727.66

 

                                   

2:

                                   

26 October 2020

 

6,972

 

78.7006

 

59,259.66

 

                                   

3:

                                   

27 October 2020

 

6,000

 

76.3469

 

49,976.68

 

                                   

4:

                                   

28 October 2020

 

6,894

 

75.2812

 

55,531.78

 

                                   

5:

                                   

29 October 2020

 

6,950

 

75.6075

 

54,964.38

 

                                   

6:

                                   

30 October 2020

 

4,991

 

77.8359

 

40,712.60

 

                                   

Total accumulated over week 44/2020

31,807

 

76.7039

 

260,445.10

 

                                   

Total accumulated during the
                                    share buy-back programme

36,238

 

77.7217

 

301,172.76

 

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 870,485 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3230734

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Asetek

Also from this source

Asetek Receives Order from Existing Global Data Center OEM Partner...

ASETEK - Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics