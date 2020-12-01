Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

Asetek

Dec 01, 2020, 23:16 ET

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and  ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

                                   

                                   

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

                                   

  Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

                                                         Amount  (USD) 

                                   

Total, latest announcement

104,866

 

81.8762

 

931,357.54

 

                                   

22:

                                   

23 November 2020

 

2,973

 

94.6083

 

31,024.13

 

                                   

23:

                                   

24 November 2020

 

2,865

 

92.8362

 

29,815.88

 

                                   

24:

                                   

25 November 2020

 

2,696

 

96.7816

 

29,484.32

 

                                   

25:

                                   

26 November 2020

 

2,938

 

98.3371

 

32,560.65

 

                                   

26:

                                   

27 November 2020

 

2,899

 

98.0991

 

32,192.87

 

                                   

Total accumulated over week 48/2020

14,371

 

96.1292

 

155,077.85

 

                                   

Total accumulated during the
                                    share buy-back programme

119,237

 

83.5940

 

1,086,435.39

 

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 939,113 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.55% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

