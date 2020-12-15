Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the 'Safe Harbour Method'

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.











Trading day Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement 132,664 84.7818 1,231,776.80 32: 7 December 2020 3,289 95.2490 35,869.87 33: 8 December 2020 2,554 103.2109 30,024.11 34: 9 December 2020 4,000 103.6583 47,185.26 35: 10 December 2020 3,778 103.1314 44,417.87 36: 11 December 2020 4,000 102.5731 46,650.25 Total accumulated over week 50/2020 17,621 101.6645 204,147.35 Total accumulated during the

share buy-back programme 150,285 86.7613 204,147.35

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 984,532 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.72% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2

DK-9220 Aalborg East

Denmark

