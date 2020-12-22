Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and  ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

                                   

                                   

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

Amount (USD)                       

                                   

Total, latest announcement

150,285

 

86.7613

 

 

1,435,924.16

                                   

37:

                                   

14 December 2020

 

2,573

 

105.5493

 

 

31,068.56

                                   

38:

                                   

15 December 2020

 

2,240

 

105.8146

 

 

27,139.33

                                   

39:

                                   

16 December 2020

 

2,515

 

105.8410

 

 

30,611.86

                                   

40:

                                   

17 December 2020

 

3,218

 

103.2727

 

 

38,218.13

                                   

41:

                                   

18 December 2020

 

2,583

 

105.1128

 

 

31,576.19

                                   

Total accumulated over week 51/2020

13,129

 

105.0066

 

 

158,614.07

                                   

Total accumulated during the
share buy-back programme

163,414

 

88.2272

 

 

1,594,538.23

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 997,661 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.77% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

