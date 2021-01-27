Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000

shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.











Trading day Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement 216,288 93.7743 2,280,013.96 58: 18 January 2021 2,275 115.6883 30,609.10 59: 19 January 2021 2,371 117.1582 32,500.50 60: 20 January 2021 3,576 118.7081 49,878.77 61: 21 January 2021 3,458 121.2656 49,817.17 62: 22 January 2021 2,696 119.7979 38,046.47 Total accumulated over week 3/2021 14,376 118.7942 200,852.01 Total accumulated during the

share buy-back programme 230,664 95.3336 2,480,865.97











With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,064,911 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.98% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2

DK-9220 Aalborg East

Denmark

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3274839

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3274839/1364240.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3274839/91b91154a5eb9cc3.pdf Week 3

SOURCE Asetek