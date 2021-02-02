Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

News provided by

Asetek

Feb 02, 2021, 16:12 ET

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

                                   

                                   

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

Amount (USD)

                                               

                                   

Total, latest announcement

230,664

 

95.3336

 

2,480,865.97

 

                                   

63:

                                   

25 January 2021

 

4,000

 

114.3817

 

53,439.13

 

                                   

64:

                                   

26 January 2021

 

5,000

 

115.1142

 

67,514.48

 

                                   

65:

                                   

27 January 2021

 

4,120

 

114.8387

 

54,789.08

 

                                   

66:

                                   

28 January 2021

 

5,000

 

109.3413

 

63,472.62

 

                                   

67:

                                   

29 January 2021

 

5,000

 

109.5058

 

64,115.65

 

                                   

Total accumulated over week 4/2021

23,120

 

112.4770

 

303,330.96

 

                                   

Total accumulated during the
 share buy-back programme

253,784

 

96.8954

 

 

2,784,196.94

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,088,031 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.06% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3278335

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Asetek