Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

Mar 03, 2021, 00:05 ET

OSLO, Norway, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average purchase price (NOK)

Amount (USD)

Total, latest announcement

314,463

99.3462

3,565,286.10

83:

22 February 2021

3,118

112.9888

41,536.06

84:

23 February 2021

3,500

109.7221

45,276.82

85:

24 February 2021

4,000

107.1936

50,766.89

86:

25 February 2021

3,500

103.2141

43,024.80

87:

26 February 2021

3,159

102.3359

37,403.39

Total accumulated over week 8/2021

17,277

107.0573

218,007.97

Total accumulated during the

                                    share buy-back programme

331,740

99.7478

3,783,294.07

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,165,987 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.35% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

