Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

Asetek

Mar 08, 2021, 11:39 ET

OSLO, Norway, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



                                   

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

Amount (USD)

                                               

                                   

Total, latest announcement

331,740

 

99.7478

 

3,783,294.07

 

                                   

88:

                                   

1 March 2021

 

3,000

 

108.6791

 

38,146.36

 

                                   

89:

                                   

2 March 2021

 

4,000

 

109.7139

 

51,565.53

 

                                   

90:

                                   

3 Match 2021

 

3,500

 

106.3115

 

43,795.02

 

                                   

91:

                                   

4 March 2021

 

3,500

 

93.9049

 

38,815.59

 

                                   

92:

                                   

5 March 2021

 

3,950

 

94.8595

 

43,764.38

 

                                   

Total accumulated over week 9/2021

17,950

 

102.5262

 

216,086.89

 

                                   

Total accumulated during the
                                    share buy-back programme

349,690

 

99.8904

 

3,999,380.96

 

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,183,937 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.42% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

The programme is hereby concluded.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

