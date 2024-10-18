Asetek enters partnership with US-based world class racing simulator reseller Podium 1

AALBORG, Denmark, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek is pleased to announce the signing of a partner agreement for its acclaimed sim racing products, the Invicta, Forte, and La Prima lines with Podium 1, the fastest growing turnkey racing simulator builder in the US. Under the agreement, Asetek will recognise approximately $1.5 million of SimSports revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Podium 1 team has extensive racetrack experience and founded the sim racing business on the desire for more competition, more adrenaline, more thrill that only a track can provide, also during the off-track season. Podium 1's mission is creating sim rigs that not only match but exceed the real-life racing experience.

"Both Podium 1 and Asetek SimSports were born at the racetrack, sharing a strong commitment to providing real racing experiences to gamers and enthusiasts. The partnership is a natural step in developing the North American market. And nothing beats doing it together with a partner that subscribes to the same standards of excellence and our core tenets of passion, precision and performance," said Maja Sand-Grimnitz, Asetek's Vice President Brand and Digital.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

