Asetek Gen6 Liquid Cooling Technology Powers High Performance CPU Cooler Series From GIGABYTE

AALBORG, Denmark, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that its liquid cooling technology powers GIGABYTE's new AORUS CPU Coolers. The AORUS CPU Cooler Series, GIGABYTE's entry into high performance CPU liquid cooling, enables CPU overclocking and virtually silent operation, and provides the targeted cooling gamers and enthusiasts need. The GIGABYTE AORUS LIQUID COOLERS come in multiple radiator sizes -- either 240mm, 280mm or 360mm -- to provide outstanding heat dissipation.

When deciding to offer its first AIO CPU coolers, GIGABYTE turned to Asetek to leverage Asetek's superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability. Asetek and GIGABYTE worked together to create cooling solutions that would provide gamers and enthusiasts maximum overclocking performance. The AORUS series of CPU coolers feature a special pump cap with an LCD screen to display a unique AORUS enthusiast pattern and key performance parameters for the CPU, pump and fan speed.

"Asetek was our technology partner of choice when we decided to expand our portfolio to include a series of AIO CPU coolers with advanced control features," said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. "Asetek has a stellar reputation for performance, quality and reliability, and their expertise combined with GIGABYTE's exceptional product development led to the design of our new AORUS CPU Cooler Series."

"We're excited to see GIGABYTE expand its offering of innovative and high quality AORUS PC hardware with these premium CPU liquid coolers," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "With Asetek's Gen6 technology powering GIGABYTE's new AORUS all-in-ones, gamers and DIY enthusiasts get peak performance, reliability and control."

About GIGABYTE

A global leader in the PC industry, GIGABYTE offers a comprehensive product lineup that aims to "Upgrade Your Life." With expertise encompassing consumer, business, gaming, and cloud systems, GIGABYTE uses research and innovation to consistently meet user needs. GIGABYTE is renowned for award-winning products including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, mini PCs, and other PC components and accessories, and has revolutionized the PC industry with patented DualBIOS™ and Ultra Durable™ technologies. As an expert in PC technology, GIGABYTE is poised to extend its scope in business servers and cloud systems with hardware and software solutions that integrate AI and AloT applications to develop the ideal infrastructure for future prospects in 5G. Learn more at www.gigabyte.com.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

