Asetek Gen6 Liquid Cooling Technology Powers Republic of Gamers Strix LC RGB Series of CPU Coolers

AALBORG, Denmark, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that its latest generation of liquid cooling technology powers the new ROG Strix LC RGB series of CPU coolers.

Now featuring ROG designed addressable RGB fans that can be personalized, the ROG Strix LC RGB coolers give casual gamers the thermal performance and acoustic footprint of liquid cooling and are an ideal match for the latest generation of CPUs. Available with 120mm, 240mm or 360mm radiator sizes for outstanding heat dissipation, the ROG Strix LC RGB series fit a range of PC case sizes. The ROG-designed RGB radiator fans optimize both airflow and static pressure, improve acoustics and offer full Aura Sync support, enabling them to integrate seamlessly with existing setups and lightshows.

"Whether you are a professional gamer or play when you can, performance and overclocking potential are key to the gaming experience," said Joe Hsieh, Chief Operating Officer at ASUS. "We've partnered with Asetek, whose latest generation of hardware is trusted, reliable, and very effective at pulling heat away from the CPU. Our strategic partnership allows us to grow our AIO cooler family to include the ROG Strix LC RGB series, providing RGB personalization as well as low acoustics and performance that have become synonymous with the ROG range of CPU coolers."

"We are thrilled to see ROG expand its Asetek-based cooler offering, providing liquid cooling solutions for all levels of play," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "When ASUS approached us to help design an RGB CPU cooler series, we started with Asetek's Gen6 technology – the same technology that powers ROG's Ryujin, Ryuo and Strix LC – to maximize the performance while providing quiet operation. The new ROG Strix LC RGB strikes the perfect balance between formidable performance and value."

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com. You can also visit the ROG AIO Cooler Series Buyers Guide webpage to learn more about ROG cooling.

About ASUS ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. Learn more about the choice of champions at http://rog.asus.com .

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

