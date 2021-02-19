Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology is at the Heart of SAPPHIRE's New TOXIC AMD RADEON™ RX 6900 XT Limited Edition Graphics Card with Hybrid GPU Cooler

AALBORG, Denmark, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced its liquid cooling technology is at the heart of the Hybrid GPU Cooler that new OEM Partner SAPPHIRE Technology has released with its TOXIC AMD RADEON™ RX 6900 XT Limited Edition Graphics Card. Liquid cooling is more critical than ever as AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT series GPUs have the ability to draw up to 400 Watts of power, driving core frequencies to 2360 MHz and beyond. With the SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD RADEON™ RX 6900 XT Limited Edition's 360mm Hybrid GPU cooler, gamers and PC enthusiasts can get amazing gameplay and extreme performance, as well as improved acoustics.

SAPPHIRE and Asetek worked together to develop a cooler that dramatically lowers GPU temperatures under load. By lowering temperatures and enabling higher overclocking potential, the TOXIC AMD RADEON™ RX 6900 XT Limited Edition's 360mm Hybrid GPU cooler results in increased clock speeds for higher frame rates, consistent frame times for fluid visuals, and ultimately maximum immersion in games. Customizable ARGB lighting adorns key portions of the graphics card controlled via SAPPHIRE's TriXX software for stunning effects in enthusiast's and gamer's PCs; whilst TOXIC BOOST, a One-Click OC, unleashes the power of the TOXIC to the max.

"When we set out to select the best liquid cooling solution for our TOXIC AMD RADEON™ RX 6900 XT Limited Edition Graphics Card, Asetek was the obvious choice with its premium performance, proven reliability and quality," said Adrian Thompson, SAPPHIRE's Vice President of Global Marketing. "Our new 360mm Hybrid GPU cooler enables optimal processors operation, providing gamers and enthusiasts extreme performance and improved acoustics."

"We were thrilled when SAPPHIRE approached us to develop a Hybrid GPU cooler for their TOXIC AMD RADEON™ RX 6900 XT Limited Edition Graphics Card," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Thermal management is key to get the most out of the AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series GPUs. Asetek technology in concert with the massive 360mm radiator improves thermal headroom which enables higher overclocking potential to maximize immersive gaming."

To learn more about SAPPHIRE's Liquid Cooled TOXIC AMD RADEON™ RX 6900 XT Limited Edition Graphics Card, visit TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LE 16G GDDR6 (sapphiretech.com). To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About Sapphire Technology Ltd.

SAPPHIRE Technology continues to be a world leading manufacturer and global supplier of innovative graphics and mainboard products, delivering its AMD Radeon based products to the PC markets addressing gaming, eSports and performance graphics enthusiasts, as well as delivering an array of professional graphics products and embedded system solutions.

Recently, SAPPHIRE has penetrated new markets with a series of GPU Compute server systems targeting the blockchain and commercial cryptocurrency mining businesses.

You can participate in and keep up to date with all of SAPPHIRE's products news and views via the following websites and community channels below.



About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

