Asetek Presents First Quarter 2019 Results on Tuesday, 30 April

OSLO, Norway, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek will release its financial results for the first quarter 2019 on Tuesday, 30 April at 7:00 AM CEST.

CEO André Sloth Eriksen and CFO Peter Dam Madsen will present the Company's results at 8:30 AM CEST and invites investors, analysts and media to join the presentation.

The presentation is expected to last up to one hour, including Q&A, and can be followed via live webcast or conference call.

Webcast – audio and slide presentation:

Please join the Q1 2019 results webcast via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/7wjkuanv

Conference call – audio only:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior using the phone numbers and confirmation code below:

Copenhagen, Denmark: +45 3272 8042 Oslo, Norway +47 2396 0264 London, United Kingdom: +44 (0) 8445 7188 92 Paris, France: +33 (0) 1767 00794 New York, United States of America: +1 631 5107 495 Confirmation Code: 1939728

The first quarter report and presentation will also be made available online at www.asetek.com and www.newsweb.no, as well as through news agencies.

A recorded version of the presentation will be made available at www.asetek.com approximately two hours after the presentation has concluded.

Q&A: The conference call lines will be opened for participants to ask question at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be submitted through the online webcast during the presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45-2080-7200

investor.relations@asetek.com

About Asetek:

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

For more information, visit: www.asetek.com

