AALBORG, Denmark, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced a further order from Penguin Computing, an established data center OEM, for further build-out of an undisclosed U.S. Department of Energy High Performance Computing (HPC) installation.
Today's follow-on order includes Asetek's RackCDU™ Direct-to-Chip (D2C) liquid cooling solution and D2C coolers and loops for OCP-based Tundra™ Relion™ nodes using both NVIDIA®'s P100 GPU accelerators and Intel® Xeon® ES-2600 processors.
The order has a value of USD 230,000 with delivery to be completed in Q3 2018.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
For further information, please contact:
CEO and Founder
André S. Eriksen
+45-2125-7076
email: ceo@asetek.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-receives-follow-on-order-from-penguin-computing,c2513211
The following files are available for download:
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-receives-follow-on-order-from-penguin-computing-300642732.html
SOURCE Asetek
Share this article