Asetek Receives Order for New HPC Cluster

AALBORG, Denmark, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced an order from an existing Global Data Center OEM Partner, for an undisclosed end customer and location.

The installation will be implemented using Asetek's OnRackCDU™ liquid cooling technology and constitutes 11 racks populated with 860 compute nodes using Asetek's Direct-to-Chip™ heat capture solution.

"This most recent order for a significant installation is yet another example of our valued partner's continued success in deploying Asetek liquid cooling. We are pleased with their ongoing achievements deploying Asetek technology within their HPC offerings," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek.

The order has a value of approximately kUSD 350 to 400 with delivery to be completed by Q4 2019. Annual revenue guidance remains unchanged.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

