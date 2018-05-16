Asetek Receives Order For New HPC Cluster From Fujitsu

AALBORG, Denmark, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced an order from Fujitsu, an established global data center OEM, for a new High Performance Computing (HPC) system at a currently undisclosed location in Japan.
This major installation will be implemented using Asetek's RackCDU™ liquid cooling solution throughout the cluster which includes 1300 Direct-to-Chip (D2C) coolers for the cluster's compute nodes.
"We are pleased to see the continuing success of Fujitsu using Asetek's technology in large HPC clusters around the world," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek
The order has a value of USD 600,000 with delivery to be completed in Q3 2018, and does not change the overall revenue guidance for the year.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
