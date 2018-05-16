Asetek Receives Order For New HPC Cluster From Fujitsu

"We are pleased to see the continuing success of Fujitsu using Asetek's technology in large HPC clusters around the world," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek

The order has a value of USD 600,000 with delivery to be completed in Q3 2018, and does not change the overall revenue guidance for the year.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

