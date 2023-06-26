Asetek Sim Racing Products Available At Micro Center Online And Physical Stores Across The U.S.

Micro Center Expands Gaming Offering with Industry Recognized Asetek SimSports® Pedals, Wheels, Wheelbases, and Accessories

AALBORG, Denmark, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek sim racing gear innovator and Micro Center today announced that Micro Center will sell a broad offering of Asetek SimSports® sim racing products in its physical stores across the U.S., and through its online store microcenter.com.

A variety of Asetek SimSports® wheels, wheelbases, pedals, and accessories are now available through Micro Center, including the recently announced Tony Kanaan Sim Racing products, and premium Invicta™ and high-performance high-value Forte® offerings.

"In addition to the recently unveiled Asetek SimSports® Tony Kanaan Sim Racing Bundle exclusively available through Micro Center, we are delighted to offer retail availability of Asetek SimSports® across Micro Center's 26 stores as well as from their online store," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "Through this agreement, we are making it easier for sim racers in North America to purchase Asetek SimSports® gear and experience the feel of real racecar racing."

Asetek SimSports® Products Available at Micro Center Stores:

Asetek SimSports® Invicta™ 27Nm direct drive Wheelbase, Invicta™ S-Series individual throttle and hydraulic brake Pedal Set, and the Invicta™ standard hydraulic Pedal Set.

Asetek SimSports® Forte® Formula Wheel, Forte® 18Nm direct drive Wheelbase, Forte® S-Series individual throttle and load-cell brake Pedal Set, and Forte® standard load-cell Pedal Set

Asetek SimSports® Accessories including a variety of bottom, side and front mounting solutions.

Asetek SimSport® products work out of the box by installing Asetek's custom-made RaceHub™ software, which enables sim racers of all levels to easily adjust settings and personalize their set-up.

To learn more, visit https://www.microcenter.com/site/products/gaming.aspx . To learn more about Asetek SimSports®, visit https://aseteksimsports.com.

About Micro Center

Founded in 1979, Micro Center is among the United State's leading information technology, communications, and electronic device suppliers, operating twenty-six large stores in major markets nationwide. Uniquely focused on information technology products, Micro Center offers more computers, electronics, networking and communication devices (more than 30,000 items in stock) than any other company.

https://www.microcenter.com/

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions when it introduced its line of products for next-level immersive sim racing gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media Contact

Solveig Malvik

Director of Branding & Outbound Marketing at Asetek

[email protected]

+45 21 73 93 83

SOURCE Asetek