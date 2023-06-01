Asetek SimSports® Announces Racing Prodigy™ Foundational Sponsorship

Asetek

01 Jun, 2023, 06:20 ET

Providing Sim Racers the Opportunity to Advance to Real-Life Auto Racing Through Prodigy Racing League™

AALBORG, Denmark, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences, along with Racing Prodigy™, creator of the Prodigy Racing League™, the world's first e2Real™ sports league, announced Asetek SimSports® as an Official Partner of Racing Prodigy and Prodigy Racing League. Asetek sim racing gear will be included as prizes for tournament winners and select participants. In addition, Asetek SimSports products will be featured on sim rigs at Racing Prodigy's Prodigy Week™ – a real-world academy, the first of which is to be held the final week of October at Atlanta Motorsports Park.

Racing Prodigy is a groundbreaking sports, entertainment and media property with the goal of opening motorsports to all. Its mission is to create an inclusive and accessible league that reinvents and opens motorsports by engaging gamers in competitions, discovering and developing talent, and providing sustainable real-world racing careers for those who shine.

"André and I share a passion for racing, and a desire to provide real racecar experiences to all," said David Cook, CEO of Racing Prodigy, and previously at Mazda Motorsports. "The intent with the Prodigy Racing League is to level the playing field by greatly reducing financial barriers, providing millions with the opportunity to pursue a career in motorsports. I am thrilled to have Asetek as a foundational sponsor, and to have Asetek SimSports sim racing gear as prizes for Prodigy Racing League tournaments."

"When envisioning Asetek SimSports I wanted to create sim racing gear that provided real-life racing experience to sim racers of all levels and that helped advance racing performance for sim racers and motorsports racers alike," said André Sloth Eriksen, founder and CEO of Asetek. "We've done just that and I am excited to be sponsoring Racing Prodigy and supporting its goal of opening motorsports up to all, regardless of socioeconomic background."

Registration is now open for the first iRacing esports tournament, starting June 19th, followed by Street Kart Racing, rFactor 2, and RaceRoom tournaments over the summer and fall.

Fifteen of the top performers will be awarded a Prodigy Pass™, the "golden ticket of motorsports," to compete in real Radical SR1 race cars at Prodigy Week™, hosted at the end of October at Atlanta Motorsports Park, a two-mile racetrack designed by Formula One premier architect Hermann Tilke. Each racer will receive expert instruction on racing technique, fitness, and communication.

Following the first Prodigy Week in November, Racing Prodigy plans to host a second Prodigy Week in early 2024 with an additional 35 Prodigy Pass winners, creating a pool of 50 of the world's most talented drivers from which PRL™ teams will draft. The plan is for those drafted to receive a paid contract to compete in PRL's first real-world racing series in the United States, to be launched in 2024.To learn more about Racing Prodigy, visit https://racingprodigy.com/. To learn more about Asetek SimSports, visit https://aseteksimsports.com.

About Racing Prodigy, Inc.

Racing Prodigy™ is a sports, entertainment, and media property whose mission is to open motorsports to all – both in and out of the race car – by overcoming the major financial barrier to entry. To accomplish that goal, they have created the Prodigy Racing League™ (PRL™), the world's first e2Real™ sports league that discovers talent through gaming and provides real-world racing opportunities.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next-level immersive sim racing gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media Contacts

[email protected]

Solveig Malvik
Director of Branding & Outbound Marketing at Asetek
+45 21 73 93 83
[email protected]

