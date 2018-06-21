Asetek to Feature Latest Intel® Compute Modules at ISC18

The release of these new liquid cooled compute modules from Intel is a direct result of the ongoing collaboration between Intel and Asetek announced in March 2018. Intel® Compute Modules featuring both Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors and Intel® Xeon Phi™ Processors will be on display at booth #H-722.

"Asetek is excited with this next step in the ongoing collaboration with Intel," said John Hamill, Asetek Chief Operating Officer. "The integration of Asetek liquid cooling technology in Intel® Compute Modules HNS2600BPBLC and HNS7200APRL serves as further validation of low pressure distributed liquid cooling for HPC and Data Center sites."Both Intel® Server Board S2600BP-based and Intel® Server Board S7200APR- based Data Center Blocks have been validated with Asetek technology for HPC and Data Center environments.The Intel® Compute Module HNS2600BPBLC features Intel® Xeon Scalable Processors with Asetek Direct-to-Chip (D2C) liquid-cooling. This product is targeted for liquid cooled data centers and utilizes Asetek's RackCDU to transfer the heat captured from the compute modules to facilities liquid. This allows data center operators to realize increases in rack density and reduction in data center cooling costs.The Intel® Compute Module HNS7200APRL features Intel® Xeon® PhiTM Processors with Liquid to Air Assisted (LAAC) technology, allowing the heat captured by the liquid to be expelled by traditional data center air handling. This allows the use of higher performance processors in dense configurations, without any changes to the data center infrastructure."Our customers want to use the high-performance Intel processors, and often in very dense configurations," said Mike Kendrick, HPC Segment Lead, Intel Data Center Solutions Group. "These solutions are examples of how we can provide users the choice of using liquid to boost performance in existing air-cooled data centers or to maximize performance and density in liquid cooled data centers."To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com .

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK). For more information, visit www.asetek.com

