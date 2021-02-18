Asetek to release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, 24 February and hold Capital Markets Update presentation on Thursday, 4 March

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, 24 February at 7:00 AM CET. The fourth quarter and the annual report will be made available on www.asetek.com and www.newsweb.no, as well as through news agencies.

Asetek is also pleased to invite investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to its Capital Markets Update (CMU) and fourth quarter 2020 presentation on Thursday 4 March 2021. A detailed program will be announced closer to the CMU date.

Attend Asetek's live webcast and learn more about the company's positioning and development as a Global Leader in Liquid Cooling Solutions and plans for strengthening its Gaming and Enthusiast offering.

The CMU presentation will be given in English by CEO André Sloth Eriksen, COO John Hamill and CFO Peter Dam Madsen.

About Asetek:

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL). www.asetek.com

