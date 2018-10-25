Asetek to Showcase Liquid Cooling Technology for AI and HPC at SC18

SAN JOSE, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Asetek, the leader in flexible, reliable and proven liquid cooling for high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI), announced it will showcase its latest heat rejection technologies in booth #2233 at Supercomputing 2018 (SC18). Also on display will be Intel® Compute Modules that include Asetek direct-to-chip (D2C) liquid cooling technology, validated and factory installed by Intel.

Density and interconnect optimization is key to obtaining the computational power needed for HPC and the quickly evolving AI, machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) disciplines. With applications emerging to solve a range of challenges, these systems can have a diverse set of requirements when considering heat dissipation solutions. The pervasive nature of these applications means demand for these sophisticated cooling solutions is showing up in both liquid-cooled and more traditional air-cooled data centers. To address the opportunity emerging at air-cooled data centers, Asetek has used its industry proven experience in liquid cooling to develop a high-performance liquid assisted air cooling (LAAC) solution that is plug & play and cost efficient.

Asetek will display its new InRackLAAC™ solution for air-cooled data centers. InRackLAAC enables extreme performance at high densities, allowing data centers to have a targeted deployment of liquid cooling for high-density nodes without the need to change the existing facility infrastructure.

For fully liquid-cooled data centers, Asetek will have on display its latest rack level heat rejection solution, the 4U InRackCDU™, capable of rejecting up to 80kW per rack to facilities water.

Asetek is the only liquid cooling solution validated and factory installed by Intel. The Intel® Compute Modules for both Xeon® and Xeon® Phi™ CPUs will be on display in Asetek's booth, including:

The Intel Compute Module HNS2600BP Family features Intel Xeon Scalable Processors with Asetek Direct-to-Chip (D2C) liquid-cooling.

The Intel Compute Module HNS7200APRL features Intel Xeon Phi Processors with Liquid to Air Assisted (LAAC) technology.

Asetek holds a prominent position in the June 2018 TOP500 and Green500 lists, with its industry leading liquid cooling technology deployed in 11 HPC installations located across North America, Asia and Europe, nine of which were in the TOP200 list of the fastest supercomputers in the world. Several of the latest density optimized servers from Asetek OEM partners will also be on display in Asetek's booth.

"Maximizing performance and density is key for both AI and HPC installations and is now true for both air-cooled and liquid-cooled data centers. We've sought to solve the related heat challenges by providing flexible, reliable and proven liquid cooling solutions," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Now enterprises and hyperscalers have a choice of exploiting the plug & play convenience of our high-performance liquid assisted air cooling solution – InRackLAAC – or the extreme performance, quality and reliability of our full-blown liquid cooling solution – InRackCDU."

SC18 will be held November 12-15 in Dallas, Texas. To request a meeting with Asetek's engineering and sales team please visit www.asetek.com/SC18/. Otherwise, please stop by booth #2233 at SC18.

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

