Asetek Unveils Most Advanced Desktop Liquid Cooling Technology to Date

SAN JOSE, California, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its most advanced liquid cooling technology to date, first available in NZXT Kraken Z-3 series and X-3 series CPU coolers. Asetek's innovations continue to raise the bar for gamers looking for the ultimate in gameplay experience, and enthusiast looking for the ultimate in CPU cooling technology.

Building off six generations of industry-leading liquid cooling technology, Asetek's latest innovations include:

A new performance-engineered pump and cold plate, delivering up to 15 percent greater thermal performance over previous generations of Asetek's leading-edge solutions.

The industry's first desktop liquid cooling product to feature Out-of-Bounds temperature sensing. The cooler continuously monitors the liquid temperature and automatically boosts the pump speed to clear any temperature excursions, ensuring smooth system operation for immersive gameplay experience.

Under-the-hood system enhancements resulting in even quieter operation versus previous generations.

Asetek's most advanced liquid cooling technology to date debuts today with NZXT's announcement of the Kraken Z-3 series and the Kraken X-3 series, the newest iterations of NZXT's award-winning line of RGB AIO CPU coolers.

"When we envisioned creating our next generation of CPU coolers, not only did we want to create the highest performing AIOs, we wanted to give gamers and enthusiasts a unique level of personalization and creativity," said Jim Carlton, Vice President of Products at NZXT. "We worked hand-in-glove with Asetek to define and develop our new Z-3 series and refreshed X-3 series, incorporating Asetek's latest technology in what we believe are revolutionary new CPU coolers. The result is an amazing performance, quieter operation, and a beautiful AIO with limitless options for customization."

"When long-time partner NZXT approached us with the goal of developing the most advanced CPU coolers to date, we were up for the challenge as we'd been hard at work innovating to further optimize and improve the thermal and acoustic performance of our products," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Building off our prior generations, we worked tirelessly to create our best performing CPU liquid cooling technology to date. The new NZXT Kraken Z-3 series and refreshed X-3 series coolers deliver a best-in-class experience and are certain to turn heads."

