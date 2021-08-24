Ash Brokerage, Ameritas and SCOR Reveal New Instant Decision Term Life Product

Our predictive data modeling provides improved outcomes for clients, while making the process fast and simple. Tweet this

"It's not enough to keep up with industry changes. Ash leads the way as the first brokerage general agency to offer this exclusive and innovative design. We broke the mold and we stand alone," says Tim Ash, CEO of Ash Brokerage.

"This product is a breakthrough for our industry," adds Todd Ruplinger, Ash Brokerage's Chief Innovation Officer. "Our predictive data modeling has provided improved outcomes for clients and advisors, while making the process fast and simple. Advisors who viewed life insurance as an obstacle now have a simple solution for protection."

Ash Instant term leverages modern technology to enable advisors and their clients to place a term life policy with ease, collaborating through a unique protection journey at their own pace and sequence. Based on more than 50 years of experience and data, Ash Instant term provides an online underwriting decision in seconds.

''Ash Instant term offers one of the best automation rates in the market while it maintains very competitive prices," explains Richard De Sousa, Senior Vice President, Deputy Head of Growth and Development at SCOR. "Qualified applicants can confirm receipt of coverage within 15 minutes in either an agent-assisted or self-serve fully digital environment."

"Ameritas is always focused on finding new ways to reach more customers," says Bill Lester, Ameritas President and Chief Executive Officer. "That's part of our mission of fulfilling life through convenient, high-quality insurance and financial services. An instant-decision term life product accomplishes all that and more. A great collaboration."

Ash Instant is underwritten by Ameritas and reinsured by SCOR. The combination of Ash's proprietary submission platform, Ash Term Express, and the new Ash Instant term product makes obtaining term insurance easier than ever.

About Ash Brokerage – www.ashbrokerage.com

Ash Brokerage is a brokerage general agency based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, answering the needs of financial professionals nationwide. For life insurance, annuities, long-term care or disability income, Ash provides the tools and, more importantly, the people needed to get the job done right. For 50 years, the firm has built its success on strong, personal relationships with its clients and partners. Whatever the question. Whatever the need. Ash Answers.

About Ameritas – www.ameritas.com

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

About SCOR – www.scor.com

SCOR, the world's fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk" SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody's, Fitch and AM Best. The SCOR Group generated more than EUR 16 billion of premium income in 2020 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

