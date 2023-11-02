Ash Brokerage, in Partnership with Legal & General America, Introduces Innovative FlashTerm Product

News provided by

Ash Brokerage, LLC

02 Nov, 2023, 12:51 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Brokerage and Legal & General America (LGA), are proud to announce the launch of FlashTerm, a customer-centric term life insurance product designed to streamline the application process for qualified clients.

FlashTerm, the newest addition to LGA's product portfolio, provides an exam-free, quicker, simpler process to get term life insurance and is exclusively available on Ash Express, built on Techficient's Dynamic platform.

Continue Reading

"Most clients can expect a decision within 72 hours," says Tim Ash, CEO of Ash Brokerage. "It's important to be able to offer clients the best solution available, and we're excited to add FlashTerm."

LGA has a long-standing reputation for delivering insurance products that are accessible, efficient and competitively priced. "The launch of FlashTerm is a testament to our ongoing commitment to making term life insurance more accessible to people, through continual innovation," says Mark Holweger, President and CEO of LGA. "This product represents a significant milestone in achieving our mission of closing the insurance gap and protecting more Americans."

To learn more, click here:

About Ash Brokerage

Ash Brokerage is a brokerage general agency based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, answering the needs of financial professionals nationwide. For life insurance, annuities, long-term care or disability income, Ash provides the tools and the people needed to get the job done right. In 2022, Ash Brokerage joined Integrity Marketing Group. For 50 years, the firm has built its success on strong, personal relationships with clients and partners. Whatever the question. Whatever the need. Ash Answers.

About Legal and General America

LGA is one of the nation's strongest life insurers, and number three in term life insurance sales in the United States (LIMRA Q2 2023 report). LGA's insurance products are sold nationwide through its companies Banner Life Insurance Company in 49 states and D.C. and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York in New York only.

About Techficient

Founded in 2020, Techficient provides technology that transforms the way the insurance industry does business. Techficient's cloud-based platform helps ensure accurate data, which powers deep and insightful analytics including our proprietary Dynamic quoting system, designed to improve outcomes for clients and agents alike. 

Nikki Parker
Nikki.parker@ashbrokerage.com

SOURCE Ash Brokerage, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.