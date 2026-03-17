Asheet Mehta Joins Unqork's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading AI-first enterprise development platform, today announced the appointment of Asheet Mehta to its Board of Directors as a Series B Director. The founder and CEO of ResFi.ai and a former McKinsey Senior Partner, Mehta brings more than 30 years of experience advising global institutions, scaling businesses, and helping CEOs and boards drive significant shareholder value creation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Asheet. His expertise navigating the complexities of global financial institutions and his track record in driving large-scale digital transformation are unparalleled. He will be an invaluable influence as we aggressively expand our platform's AI capabilities and global footprint," said Gary Hoberman, CEO & Founder, Unqork.

At McKinsey, Mehta advised global financial institutions on strategy, industry structure, and risk and regulatory management, turning technological, competitive, geopolitical, macroeconomic, and regulatory disruption into opportunities for growth. In 2025, Mehta founded ResFi.ai, which leverages AI and behavioral finance to give consumers a sustainable path to long-term financial health through high-quality, data-driven advice and fully automated banking.

Mehta also serves on the boards and risk committees of Pagaya Technologies and Piramal Finance, and he is an advisor for several fintech and AI companies, including Avantos.ai and Bright Money.

"Enterprises are at a critical inflection point in AI adoption, with the demand for speed in conflict with the imperative to minimize risk and technical debt. Unqork's AI-first platform is the first solution I've seen that enables enterprises to launch applications rapidly without compromising governance and security. As a three-time investor in Unqork, I am excited to work alongside Gary and the leadership team as Unqork continues to redefine how enterprises build and scale mission-critical software," said Mehta.

About Unqork

Unqork is the leading AI-first enterprise development platform, empowering organizations to build, deploy, and manage complex, mission-critical software without writing code. By governing the use of AI across the development lifecycle, Unqork helps enterprises accelerate digital transformation while reducing risk and total cost of ownership.

To learn more, visit: unqork.com

SOURCE Unqork