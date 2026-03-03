Unqork Appoints Jeremy Burton to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading AI-first enterprise development platform, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Burton to its Board of Directors. Burton's track record of scaling high-growth, influential tech companies will be instrumental as Unqork embarks on its next phase of growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy as we aggressively expand our platform's AI capabilities and our global footprint. Jeremy's experience scaling category-defining platforms at high-growth software businesses will be invaluable," said Gary Hoberman, CEO & Founder, Unqork.

Over the last few decades, Burton has held senior leadership and board roles at some of the industry's most influential infrastructure and data companies, including Snowflake, Veritas, Symantec, EMC, Dell Technologies, and Oracle Corporation. Most recently, as CEO of Observe, an AI-powered Observability company, he worked alongside the founders to establish market-fit, driving several years of triple digit growth and ultimately leading to an acquisition by Snowflake. He has led multi-billion-dollar businesses and global marketing organizations, shaped product portfolios, and built enduring technology brands. Burton also serves as an advisor to the McLaren F1 team, which has won more than 20 World Championships, most recently in 2025.

"With the rise of AI, we have already seen a growing number of security and governance concerns in the enterprise. Unqork's approach is incredibly compelling, because it ensures applications and agents are built and deployed with enterprise-grade governance and security. I am excited to partner with a team that has a vision built for a rapidly changing technology landscape," said Burton.

About Unqork

Unqork is the leading AI-first enterprise development platform, empowering organizations to build, deploy, and manage complex, mission-critical software without writing code. By governing the use of AI across the development lifecycle, Unqork helps enterprises accelerate digital transformation while reducing risk and total cost of ownership. To learn more, visit: unqork.com

