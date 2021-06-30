Ashford Announces Retirement Of Robert Haiman And Appointment Of Alex Rose As General Counsel

DALLAS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced that Robert Haiman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, will retire on June 30 after a career spanning nearly 17 years at Ashford and Remington. The Company has appointed Mr. Alex Rose as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary as his successor effective July 1, 2021. To ensure a seamless transition, Mr. Haiman will provide support to the Company on a consulting basis for 3 years. Mr. Rose will also serve as General Counsel for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR).

Jeremy Welter, Ashford's President and Chief Operating Officer, commented "On behalf of our entire team, we'd like to thank Rob for his many years of devoted service. He has helped Ashford, and its affiliated companies, grow and we appreciate his numerous contributions to our organization during his career. We wish him the best in his retirement."

Mr. Welter added, "We are pleased to welcome Alex to Ashford's management team. His legal acumen, and insights working complex transactions for public and private companies as well as portfolio companies, makes him ideally suited as our next General Counsel."

Mr. Rose has a broad range of legal experience and corporate governance expertise. Prior to joining Ashford, he was a Partner at Kirkland & Ellis, where he worked with public and private companies, as well as private equity funds and their portfolio companies, in connection with complex transactions such as mergers, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, tender offers, divestitures, private financings, recapitalizations, debt and equity security investments, and other general corporate matters.

Mr. Rose holds a Juris Doctorate from Columbia University School of Law and a B.S. in Finance from the University of Kansas.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

