ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST ANNOUNCES MODIFICATION FOR MORTGAGE LOAN

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") announced today that it has successfully entered into a 90-day forbearance period for its Morgan Stanley Pool loan secured by 17 hotels. The loan had a final maturity date of November 9, 2024. The Company is in active discussions with the lender regarding a multi-year extension of the loan and expects to have that finalized during the 90-day period.

"We are currently in active discussions with lenders regarding extensions and refinancings on several of our loans," commented Stephen Zsigray, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have now also reduced the balance of our strategic financing to approximately $48.6 million and triggered the exit fee reduction as announced last week. While it continues to be a challenging environment, we are working diligently to achieve attractive outcomes with our financings and maximize the value of our assets for our shareholders. We look forward to providing additional updates as we make more progress on these efforts."

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

