Ashford Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today reported the following results and performance measures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, with the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

High-growth, fee-based business model

Diversified platform of multiple fee generators

Seeks to grow in three primary areas:

Expanding existing platforms accretively, and accelerating performance to earn incentive fees;



Starting new platforms for additional base and incentive fees; and



Investing in or incubating strategic businesses that can achieve accelerated growth through doing business with our existing platforms, and by leveraging our deep knowledge and extensive relationships within the hospitality sector

Highly-aligned management team with superior long-term track record

Leader in asset and investment management for the real estate & hospitality sectors

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $2.6 million , or $1.13 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $5.7 million , or $2.84 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $10.1 million , or $2.39 per diluted share, compared with $4.6 million , or $1.72 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

, or per diluted share, compared with a net loss of , or per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the first quarter was , or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Total revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $63.3 million , reflecting a growth rate of 31% over the prior-year quarter.

, reflecting a growth rate of 31% over the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $11.3 million , reflecting a growth rate of 110% over the prior-year quarter.

, reflecting a growth rate of 110% over the prior-year quarter. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $7.0 billion of assets under management, representing 8.1% growth over last quarter.

of assets under management, representing 8.1% growth over last quarter. On January 17, 2019 , the Company announced the new Enhanced Return Funding Program agreement with Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

, the Company announced the new Enhanced Return Funding Program agreement with Braemar Hotels & Resorts. During the quarter, J&S Audio Visual completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of BAV, an integrated provider of audio visual services based in Buffalo, New York .

. As of March 31, 2019 , the Company had corporate cash of $37.0 million .

ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM WITH BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

On January 17, 2019, the Company announced that it entered into an agreement with Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar") for the new Enhanced Return Funding Program ("ERFP" or the "Program"). Under the Program with Braemar, the Company has agreed to provide up to $50 million in connection with the acquisition by Braemar of additional hotels. Ashford will provide 10% of the purchase price of each hotel acquired by Braemar up to $500 million in total acquisitions. The Program is expected to generate attractive returns on invested capital for Ashford via incremental base advisory fees, potential incentive fees, fees for various products and services offered, and tax savings.

Braemar's acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe located in Truckee, California, which was completed on January 15, 2019, is the first hotel acquisition by Braemar to benefit from the Program. In connection with this acquisition, and subject to the terms of the ERFP, the Company has committed to providing Braemar with approximately $10.3 million of cash via the future purchase of hotel furniture, fixtures, and equipment ("FF&E") at Braemar properties.

ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM WITH ASHFORD TRUST

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company entered into an agreement with Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or "Trust") for an ERFP. Under the Program with Trust, the Company agreed to provide $50 million in connection with the acquisition by Trust of additional hotels. Ashford will provide 10% of the purchase price of each hotel acquired by Trust, and, to date, Trust has acquired four hotels for a combined $406 million under the Program.

During the quarter, Trust completed the acquisition of the Embassy Suites New York Midtown Manhattan in New York, New York for $195 million, which is the third Trust hotel acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. In connection with the acquisition, the Company has committed to provide Ashford Trust with approximately $19.5 million of cash under the ERFP via the future purchase of FF&E at Trust properties.

During the quarter, Trust completed the acquisition of the Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz, California for $50 million, becoming the fourth Trust hotel acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. In connection with the acquisition, the Company provided Ashford Trust with approximately $5 million of cash under the ERFP via the purchase of FF&E at Trust properties.

PREMIER PROJECT MANAGEMENT UPDATE

In August 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Premier Project Management ("Premier") for $203 million. Premier provides comprehensive and cost-effective design, development, and project management services. It provides project oversight, coordination, planning, and execution of renovation, capital expenditure or ground-up development projects. Its operations are responsible for managing and implementing substantially all capital improvements at Ashford Trust and Braemar hotels. Additionally, it has extensive experience working with many of the major hotel brands in the areas of renovating, converting, developing or repositioning hotels. Premier generated $7.8 million of revenue and $3.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter, including $800,000 of revenue from its new architectural services initiative.

J&S AUDIO VISUAL UPDATE

The Company owns a controlling interest in a privately-held company that conducts the business of J&S Audio Visual in the United States, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic ("J&S"). J&S provides an integrated suite of audio visual services, including show and event services, hospitality services, creative services, and design and integration, making J&S a leading single-source solution for their clients' meeting and event needs. During the quarter, J&S completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of BAV, an integrated provider of audio and visual services based in Buffalo, New York, for approximately $5 million in cash and $4 million of Ashford common stock (excluding transaction costs, working capital adjustments, and contingent consideration). After giving effect to the transaction, the Company owns an approximate 88% interest in the common equity of J&S. With over 30 years of operating history, BAV provides integrated single-source audio visual services with a well-diversified geographical presence and customer base. BAV has a strong presence in many east coast markets, including New York and Washington D.C., with an operational presence in approximately 32 states across the U.S. representing approximately 100 clients and nearly 200 events annually. BAV's estimated customer retention rate is approximately 90% which highlights the high level of customer service, professional production quality, and unique, tailored solutions the company provides. J&S expects revenue, market, service offering and customer diversification benefits considering BAV's focus on customer satisfaction and professional quality. BAV does not currently have any contracts in place with Ashford asset-managed hotels. During the first quarter, J&S had revenue growth of 33% compared to the prior-year period. Additionally, at the end of the first quarter, J&S had multi-year contracts in place with 84 hotels and convention centers, in addition to regular business representing over 2,700 annual events and productions, 500 venue locations, and 750 clients.

RED HOSPITALITY & LEISURE UPDATE

RED Hospitality & Leisure ("RED Hospitality") is a leading provider of watersports activities and other travel and transportation services in the U.S. Virgin Islands. RED Hospitality has several potential future avenues for growth, including: opportunities to expand into several other hotels at Ashford-advised REIT platforms; expansion in the USVI, elsewhere in the Caribbean market, and the U.S. To that end, with the commencement of ferry transportation services and beach and watersports services to the Westin St. John in January, continued beach and watersports services to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Club - the timeshare and rental property adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel - and increased direct bookings and private charter business, in the first quarter, RED Hospitality generated $1.6 million of revenue and $394,000 of Adjusted EBITDA. First quarter revenue growth was 509% compared to the prior-year period, and Adjusted EBITDA growth was 359% compared to the prior-year period. Moreover, RED Hospitality generated more Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter this year than in the full year 2018.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter totaled $2.6 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $5.7 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $10.1 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared with $4.6 million, or $1.72 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, base advisory fee revenue was $10.6 million. The base advisory fee revenue in the first quarter was comprised of $8.0 million from Ashford Trust and $2.6 million from Braemar.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $11.3 million, compared with $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2018, reflecting a growth rate of 110%.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $7.0 billion of assets under management from its advised platforms. The Company had corporate cash of $37.0 million, 2.8 million fully diluted shares, and a current fully diluted equity market capitalization of approximately $153 million. The Company's financial results include 1.45 million common shares associated with its Series B convertible preferred stock. The Company had $24.9 million of loans at March 31, 2019, of which approximately $3.2 million related to its joint venture partners' share of those loans.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR ADVISED PLATFORMS

ASHFORD TRUST HIGHLIGHTS

During the quarter, Trust completed the acquisition of the 310-room Embassy Suites New York Midtown Manhattan in New York, New York for $195 million . This was the third Trust acquisition to benefit from the ERFP.

for . This was the third Trust acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. During the quarter, Trust completed the acquisition of the 178-room Hilton Santa Cruz/ Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz, California for $50 million . This was the fourth Trust acquisition to benefit from the ERFP.

in for . This was the fourth Trust acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. During the quarter, Trust refinanced a mortgage loan secured by two hotels with an outstanding balance totaling approximately $178 million with a new loan totaling $240 million .

Braemar Hotels & Resorts HIGHLIGHTS

During the quarter, Braemar entered into the new Enhanced Return Funding Program with Ashford Inc.

During the quarter, Braemar completed the acquisition of the 170-room Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe in Truckee, California . This was the first Braemar acquisition to benefit from the ERFP.

. This was the first Braemar acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. During the quarter, Braemar refinanced a mortgage loan with an existing outstanding balance totaling approximately $187 million with a new mortgage loan totaling $195 million .

with a new mortgage loan totaling . Braemar remains on track with its Autograph Collection conversion at the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown.

Subsequent to quarter end, Braemar announced the planned opening of The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown Philadelphia after a multi-million dollar conversion of its Courtyard Downtown Philadelphia.

"We are pleased with our first quarter results, which reflect the diligent execution of our operating strategy," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We also remain excited about our Enhanced Return Funding Program with our advised platforms. To date, the ERFP initiative has resulted in the acquisition of five high-quality hotels totaling over $500 million in new assets, and these two Programs should continue to create substantial growth in assets under management for us while also delivering attractive returns to our shareholders and the shareholders of our advised platforms. Additionally, we continue to use our hospitality and management experience to identify and invest in unique business opportunities in the industry and, consistent with those efforts, we are excited about J&S' recent acquisition of BAV. Looking ahead, we remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders as we look to opportunistically grow our business by accretively expanding our existing REIT platforms, adding additional investment platforms and investing in other hospitality-related businesses through which we can accelerate meaningful, profitable growth."

Included in this press release are certain supplemental measures of performance which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist investors in evaluating the Company's historical or future financial performance. These supplemental measures include adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Net Income. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide investors and management with a meaningful indicator of operating performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, among other measures, to evaluate profitability and our board of directors includes these measures in reviews to determine quarterly distributions to stockholders. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. We calculate Adjusted Net Income by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. Our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income may differ from the methodologies used by other comparable companies, when calculating the same or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be comparable with these companies. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted Net Income represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs. The Company urges investors to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information as shown in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, as amended and our Current Report on Form 8-K to reflect the acquisition of the Remington project management business.

* * * * *

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,953



$ 51,529

Restricted cash 12,604



7,914

Accounts receivable, net 12,504



4,928

Due from affiliates 75



45

Due from Ashford Trust OP 4,416



5,293

Due from Braemar OP 2,031



1,996

Inventories 1,537



1,202

Prepaid expenses and other 3,713



3,902

Total current assets 76,833



76,809

Investments in unconsolidated entities 3,400



500

Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 54,647



47,947

Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,151



—

Goodwill 65,112



59,683

Intangible assets, net 192,755



193,194

Other assets 1,208



872

Total assets $ 420,106



$ 379,005

LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 21,696



$ 24,880

Due to affiliates 1,176



2,032

Deferred income 68



148

Deferred compensation plan 160



173

Notes payable, net 2,933



2,595

Operating lease liabilities 2,396



—

Other liabilities 12,576



8,418

Total current liabilities 41,005



38,246

Deferred income 13,103



13,396

Deferred tax liability, net 31,806



31,506

Deferred compensation plan 11,108



10,401

Notes payable, net 21,672



15,177

Operating lease liabilities 23,767



—

Other liabilities 1,902



—

Total liabilities 144,363



108,726

MEZZANINE EQUITY





Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock, $25 par value, 8,120,000 shares issued and outstanding, net of discount at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 201,338



200,847

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,810



3,531

EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:





Series A cumulative preferred stock, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 2,470,293 and 2,391,541 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 25



24

Additional paid-in capital 287,129



280,159

Accumulated deficit (216,703)



(214,242)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (483)



(498)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company 69,968



65,443

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 627



458

Total equity 70,595



65,901

Total liabilities and equity $ 420,106



$ 379,005



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 REVENUE





Advisory services:





Base advisory fee $ 10,622



$ 10,711

Incentive advisory fee 170



452

Reimbursable expenses 2,509



1,949

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 5,758



9,292

Other advisory revenue 128



128

Audio visual 30,975



23,310

Project management 7,790



—

Other 5,368



2,326

Total revenue 63,320



48,168

EXPENSES





Salaries and benefits 14,760



13,468

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 8,026



13,089

Cost of revenues for audio visual 21,439



16,587

Cost of revenues for project management 2,712



—

Depreciation and amortization 4,527



1,040

General and administrative 7,975



6,255

Impairment —



1,919

Other 1,339



846

Total operating expenses 60,778



53,204

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 2,542



(5,036)

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities (275)



—

Interest expense (297)



(143)

Amortization of loan costs (69)



(23)

Interest income 20



112

Other income (expense) (53)



(39)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,868



(5,129)

Income tax (expense) benefit (1,300)



(706)

NET INCOME (LOSS) 568



(5,835)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests 163



173

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (21)



(61)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 710



(5,723)

Preferred dividends (2,791)



—

Amortization of preferred stock discount (491)



—

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (2,572)



$ (5,723)









INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED





Basic:





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1.06)



$ (2.73)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 2,419



2,094

Diluted:





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1.13)



$ (2.84)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 2,449



2,115



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ 568



$ (5,835)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests 163



173

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (21)



(61)

Net income (loss) attributable to the company 710



(5,723)

Interest expense 257



121

Amortization of loan costs 63



16

Depreciation and amortization 5,346



1,503

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,230



632

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (4)



(12)

EBITDA 7,602



(3,463)

Equity-based compensation 2,156



3,793

Market change in deferred compensation plan 740



561

Change in contingent consideration fair value 15



213

Transaction costs 980



1,156

Software implementation costs —



27

Reimbursed software costs (641)



(237)

Impairment —



1,919

Dead deal costs 87



—

Severance and executive recruiting costs 203



1,301

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 178



139

Other (gain) loss on disposal of assets (26)



—

Foreign currency transactions (gain) loss 11



(36)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,305



$ 5,373



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ 568



$ (5,835)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests 163



173

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (21)



(61)

Preferred dividends (2,791)



—

Amortization of preferred stock discount (491)



—

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (2,572)



(5,723)

Amortization of loan costs 63



16

Depreciation and amortization 5,346



1,503

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (4)



(12)

Preferred dividends 2,791



—

Amortization of preferred stock discount 491



—

Equity-based compensation 2,156



3,793

Market change in deferred compensation plan 740



561

Change in contingent consideration fair value 15



213

Transaction costs 980



1,156

Software implementation costs —



27

Reimbursed software costs (641)



(237)

Impairment —



1,919

Dead deal costs 87



—

Severance and executive recruiting costs 203



1,301

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 178



139

Other (gain) loss on disposal of assets (26)



—

Foreign currency transactions (gain) loss 11



(36)

GAAP income tax expense (benefit) 1,230



632

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) (930)



(632)

Adjusted net income $ 10,118



$ 4,620

Adjusted net income per diluted share available to common stockholders $ 2.39



$ 1.72

Weighted average diluted shares 4,233



2,688









Components of weighted average diluted shares





Common shares 2,423



2,097

Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock 1,450



—

Deferred compensation plan 204



207

Stock options 70



331

OpenKey put option 31



17

J&S put option 46



27

Restricted shares 9



9

Weighted average diluted shares 4,233



2,688









Reconciliation of income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax (expense) benefit





GAAP Income tax (expense) benefit $ (1,300)



$ (706)

Less GAAP income tax (expense) benefit attributable to noncontrolling interests (70)



(74)

GAAP Income tax (expense) benefit excluding noncontrolling interests (1,230)



(632)

Less deferred income tax (expense) benefit (300)



—

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) $ (930)



$ (632)







(1) Income tax expense (benefit) is adjusted to exclude the effects of deferred income tax expense (benefit) because current income tax expense (benefit) (i) provides a more accurate period-over-period comparison of the ongoing operating performance of our advisory and hospitality products and services businesses, and (ii) provides more useful information to investors regarding our economic performance inclusive of the impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See Note 12 to our consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.