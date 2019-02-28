Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2018 Results

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today reported the following results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, with the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

High-growth, fee-based business model

Diversified platform of multiple fee generators

Seeks to grow in three primary areas:

Expanding existing platforms accretively, and accelerating performance to earn incentive fees;



Starting new platforms for additional base and incentive fees; and



Investing in or incubating strategic businesses that can achieve accelerated growth through doing business with our existing platforms, and by leveraging our deep knowledge and extensive relationships within the hospitality sector

Highly-aligned management team with superior long-term track record

Leader in asset and investment management for the real estate & hospitality sectors

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $0.3 million , or $0.14 per share, compared with a net loss of $7.4 million , or $3.58 per share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $9.3 million , or $2.20 per diluted share, compared with $4.9 million , or $1.91 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

, or per share, compared with a net loss of , or per share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was , or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $51.0 million , reflecting a growth rate of 72% over the prior year quarter. Total revenue for the full year 2018 was $195.5 million , reflecting a growth rate of 140% over the prior year.

, reflecting a growth rate of 72% over the prior year quarter. Total revenue for the full year 2018 was , reflecting a growth rate of 140% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $8.0 million reflecting a growth rate of 65% over the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018 was $28.8 million , reflecting a growth rate of 65% over the prior year.

reflecting a growth rate of 65% over the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018 was , reflecting a growth rate of 65% over the prior year. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company had approximately $6.5 billion of assets under management.

of assets under management. In September and October, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of 280,000 shares of common stock resulting in net proceeds of approximately $19 million .

. On January 17, 2019 , the Company announced the new Enhanced Return Funding Program agreement with Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

, the Company announced the new Enhanced Return Funding Program agreement with Braemar Hotels & Resorts. As of December 31, 2018 , the Company had corporate cash of $50.4 million .

ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM WITH BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

On January 17, 2019, the Company announced that it entered into an agreement with Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar") for the new Enhanced Return Funding Program ("ERFP" or the "Program"). Under the Program with Braemar, the Company has agreed to provide up to $50 million in connection with the acquisition by Braemar of additional hotels. Ashford will provide 10% of the purchase price of each hotel acquired by Braemar up to $500 million in total acquisitions.

Braemar's acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe located in Truckee, California, which was completed on January 15, 2019 for $103 million, is the first hotel acquisition by Braemar to benefit from the Program. In connection with this acquisition, and subject to the terms of the ERFP, the Company has committed to provide Braemar with approximately $10.3 million of cash via the future purchase of hotel furniture, fixtures, and equipment ("FF&E") at Braemar properties.

The Program is expected to generate attractive returns on invested capital for Ashford via incremental base advisory fees, potential incentive fees, fees for various products and services offered, and tax savings.

ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM WITH ASHFORD TRUST

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company entered into an agreement with Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or "Trust") for an ERFP. Under the Program with Trust, the Company agreed to provide $50 million in connection with the acquisition by Trust of additional hotels. Ashford will provide 10% of the purchase price of each hotel acquired by Trust, and, to date, Trust has acquired four hotels for a combined $406 million under the Program.

During the quarter, Trust completed the acquisition of the La Posada de Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico for $50 million, which is the second hotel acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. Also, during the quarter, the Company acquired $16.1 million in FF&E from Ashford Trust, fulfilling its ERFP obligation on the Hilton Alexandria Old Town and La Posada de Santa Fe acquisitions.

Subsequent to quarter end, Trust completed the acquisition of the Embassy Suites New York Midtown Manhattan in New York, New York for $195 million, becoming the third hotel acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. In connection with the acquisition, the Company has committed to provide Ashford Trust with approximately $19.5 million of cash under the ERFP via the future purchase of FF&E at Trust properties.

Subsequent to quarter end, Trust completed the acquisition of the Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz, California for $50 million, becoming the fourth hotel acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. In connection with the acquisition, the Company has committed to provide Ashford Trust with approximately $5 million of cash under the ERFP via the future purchase of FF&E at Trust properties.

PREMIER PROJECT MANAGEMENT UPDATE

In August 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Premier Project Management ("Premier") for $203 million. Premier provides comprehensive and cost-effective design, development, and project management services. It provides project oversight, coordination, planning, and execution of renovation, capital expenditure or ground-up development projects. Its operations are responsible for managing and implementing substantially all capital improvements at Ashford Trust and Braemar hotels. Additionally, it has extensive experience working with many of the major hotel brands in the areas of renovating, converting, developing or repositioning hotels. Premier produced Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million in the fourth quarter and $5.4 million since the acquisition.

J&S AUDIO VISUAL UPDATE

The Company currently owns an 85% controlling interest in a privately-held company that conducts the business of J&S Audio Visual in the United States, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic ("J&S"). J&S provides an integrated suite of audio visual services, including show and event services, hospitality services, creative services, and design and integration, making J&S a leading single-source solution for their clients' meeting and event needs. The Company's 85% interest in J&S resulted in Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in the fourth quarter, which is consistent with historical seasonality, and $5.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year. Additionally, as of the end of the fourth quarter, J&S had multi-year contracts in place with 74 hotels and convention centers, in addition to regular business representing over 2,500 annual events and productions, 500 venue locations, and 650 clients.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter totaled $0.3 million, or $0.14 per share, compared with a net loss of $7.4 million, or $3.58 per share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $9.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, compared with $4.9 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, base advisory fee revenue was $11.4 million, which reflected a growth rate of 4.0% over the prior year quarter. The base advisory fee revenue in the fourth quarter was comprised of $8.9 million from Ashford Trust and $2.5 million from Braemar.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $8.0 million, compared with $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, reflecting a growth rate of 65%.

For 2018, the Company earned a $2.0 million incentive fee from Braemar. The incentive fee will be paid and recognized as revenue by the Company over a three-year period, subject to the FCCR condition in accordance with the advisory agreement.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company had approximately $6.5 billion of assets under management from its advised platforms. The Company had corporate cash of $50.4 million, 2.8 million fully diluted shares, and a current fully diluted equity market capitalization of approximately $165 million. The Company's financial results include 1.45 million common shares associated with its Series B convertible preferred stock. The Company had $18.0 million of loans at December 31, 2018, of which approximately $2.8 million related to its joint venture partners' share of those loans.

In September and October 2018, the Company completed its underwritten public offering of 280,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $74.50 per share. Total net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriters' discounts, commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $19 million.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR ADVISED PLATFORMS

ASHFORD TRUST HIGHLIGHTS

During the quarter, Trust completed the acquisition of the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico for $50 million . This was the second Trust acquisition to benefit from the ERFP.

in for . This was the second Trust acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. Subsequent to quarter end, Trust completed the acquisition of the 310-room Embassy Suites New York Midtown Manhattan in New York, New York for $195 million . This was the third Trust acquisition to benefit from the ERFP.

for . This was the third Trust acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. Subsequent to quarter end, Trust completed the acquisition of the 178-room Hilton Santa Cruz/ Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz, California for $50 million . This was the fourth Trust acquisition to benefit from the ERFP.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS HIGHLIGHTS

During the quarter, Braemar completed an offering of its 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock raising net proceeds of approximately $38.7 million , which were used to partially fund the acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe.

, which were used to partially fund the acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe. Braemar remains on track with its Autograph Collection conversions at both the Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown and Courtyard San Francisco Downtown.

Subsequent to quarter end, Braemar entered into the new Enhanced Return Funding Program with Ashford Inc.

Subsequent to quarter end, Braemar completed the acquisition of the 170-room Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe in Truckee, California for $103 million . This was the first Braemar acquisition to benefit from the ERFP.

for . This was the first Braemar acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. Subsequent to quarter end, Braemar refinanced a mortgage loan with an existing outstanding balance totaling approximately $187 million with a new mortgage loan totaling $195 million .

"We are pleased with our operating results for 2018, which reflect the diligent execution of our strategy focused on growing our advised platforms and acquiring growth-oriented hospitality-related businesses," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the year, through the acquisition of Premier Project Management, we added scale, diversification and enhanced our competitive position in the hospitality industry, and we also continued to benefit from strong growth within our service businesses. We remain extremely excited about our Enhanced Return Funding Program with our advised platforms and so far have successfully partnered with them on the acquisition of five high-quality hotels totaling over $500 million in new assets. We believe these two ERFP Programs should continue to create substantial growth in assets under management for us while also delivering attractive returns to our shareholders and the shareholders of our advised platforms. Looking ahead to 2019, we are well-positioned to continue to successfully execute on our strategy."

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST

Included in this press release are certain supplemental measures of performance which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist investors in evaluating the Company's historical or future financial performance. These supplemental measures include adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Net Income. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide investors and management with a meaningful indicator of operating performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, among other measures, to evaluate profitability and our board of directors includes these measures in reviews to determine quarterly distributions to stockholders. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. We calculate Adjusted Net Income by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. Our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income may differ from the methodologies used by other comparable companies, when calculating the same or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be comparable with these companies. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted Net Income represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs. The Company urges investors to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information as shown in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, as amended and our Current Report on Form 8-K to reflect the acquisition of the Remington project management business.

* * * * *

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "can," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: adverse litigation or regulatory developments; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; the degree and nature of our competition; risks associated with the Remington Project Management business combination transaction, such as the risk that the Project Management business will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the acquisition will not be realized. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Ashford's definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on July 12, 2018 and Ashford's 10-K filed with the SEC on March 12, 2018.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,529



$ 36,480

Restricted cash 7,914



9,076

Accounts receivable, net 4,928



5,127

Due from affiliates 45



—

Due from Ashford Trust OP 5,293



13,346

Due from Braemar OP 1,996



1,738

Inventories 1,202



1,066

Prepaid expenses and other 3,902



2,913

Total current assets 76,809



69,746

Investments in unconsolidated entities 500



500

Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 47,947



21,154

Goodwill 59,683



12,947

Intangible assets, net 193,194



9,713

Other assets 872



750

Total assets $ 379,005



$ 114,810

LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 24,880



$ 20,451

Due to affiliates 2,032



4,272

Deferred income 148



459

Deferred compensation plan 173



311

Notes payable, net 2,595



1,751

Other liabilities 8,418



9,076

Total current liabilities 38,246



36,320

Accrued expenses —



78

Deferred income 13,396



13,440

Deferred tax liability, net 31,506



—

Deferred compensation plan 10,401



18,948

Notes payable, net 15,177



9,956

Total liabilities 108,726



78,742

MEZZANINE EQUITY





Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock, $25 par value, 8,120,000 shares issued and outstanding,

net of discount at December 31, 2018 200,847



—

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,531



5,111

EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:





Series A cumulative preferred stock, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017 —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 2,391,541 and 2,093,556 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 24



21

Additional paid-in capital 280,159



249,695

Accumulated deficit (214,242)



(219,396)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (498)



(135)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company 65,443



30,185

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 458



772

Total equity 65,901



30,957

Total liabilities and equity $ 379,005



$ 114,810



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 REVENUE













Advisory services:













Base advisory fee $ 11,365



$ 10,924



$ 44,905



$ 43,523

Incentive advisory fee 1,131



771



2,487



3,083

Reimbursable expenses 2,785



2,251



9,837



9,705

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 5,946



3,945



31,726



9,394

Other advisory revenue 131



131



521



277

Audio visual 19,974



9,186



81,186



9,186

Project management 7,018



—



10,634



—

Other 2,626



2,458



14,224



6,405

Total revenue 50,976



29,666



195,520



81,573

EXPENSES













Salaries and benefits 7,243



16,033



37,853



43,610

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 8,017



6,044



41,917



17,863

Cost of revenues for audio visual 16,555



7,757



64,555



7,757

Cost of revenues for project management 1,978



—



3,167



—

Depreciation and amortization 4,137



891



9,342



2,527

General and administrative 7,137



4,870



34,356



17,113

Impairment —



—



1,919



1,072

Other 1,078



1,535



3,250



2,153

Total operating expenses 46,145



37,130



196,359



92,095

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 4,831



(7,464)



(839)



(10,522)

Interest expense (366)



(72)



(959)



(83)

Amortization of loan costs (64)



(15)



(241)



(39)

Interest income 41



91



329



244

Dividend income —



—



—



93

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments —



—



—



203

Realized gain (loss) on investments —



—



—



(294)

Other income (expense) (496)



(47)



(834)



(73)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,946



(7,507)



(2,544)



(10,471)

Income tax (expense) benefit (1,229)



(475)



10,364



(9,723)

NET INCOME (LOSS) 2,717



(7,982)



7,820



(20,194)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling

interests 220



91



924



358

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 621



489



1,438



1,484

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 3,558



(7,402)



10,182



(18,352)

Preferred dividends (2,791)



—



(4,466)



—

Amortization of preferred stock discount (427)



—



(730)



—

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ 340



$ (7,402)



$ 4,986



$ (18,352)

















INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED













Basic:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 0.14



$ (3.58)



$ 2.29



$ (9.04)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 2,381



2,069



2,170



2,031

Diluted:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1.96)



$ (3.72)



$ (2.11)



$ (9.59)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 2,652



2,118



2,332



2,067



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income (loss) $ 2,717



$ (7,982)



$ 7,820



$ (20,194)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling

interests 220



91



924



358

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 621



489



1,438



1,484

Net income (loss) attributable to the company 3,558



(7,402)



10,182



(18,352)

Interest expense 313



60



826



68

Amortization of loan costs 59



10



215



23

Depreciation and amortization 4,788



1,182



12,330



2,799

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,217



475



(10,431)



9,723

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests (1) —



(15)



9



(19)

EBITDA 9,935



(5,690)



13,131



(5,758)

Equity-based compensation 1,960



2,092



10,013



8,440

Market change in deferred compensation plan (4,904)



6,737



(8,444)



10,410

Change in contingent consideration fair value —



1,066



338



1,066

Transaction costs 836



593



11,213



2,906

Software implementation costs —



17



45



165

Reimbursed software costs (462)



(218)



(1,627)



(710)

Impairment —



—



1,919



—

Dead deal costs 8



—



17



—

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives —



—



—



41

Legal and settlement costs —



(8)



(50)



470

Severance costs 3



—



1,319



170

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 245



174



628



174

Other (gain) loss on disposal of assets 279



—



188



—

Foreign currency transactions (gain) loss 55



51



60



51

Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,955



$ 4,814



$ 28,750



$ 17,425



(1) Represents the 0.2% interest in Ashford Hospitality Advisors, LLC prior to our legal entity restructuring on April 6, 2017 and 0.2% interest in Ashford Hospitality Holdings, LLC thereafter.

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income (loss) $ 2,717



$ (7,982)



$ 7,820



$ (20,194)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling

interests 220



91



924



358

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 621



489



1,438



1,484

Preferred dividends (2,791)



—



(4,466)



—

Amortization of preferred stock discount (427)



—



(730)



—

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 340



(7,402)



4,986



(18,352)

Amortization of loan costs 59



10



215



23

Depreciation and amortization 4,788



1,182



12,330



2,799

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests (1) —



(15)



9



(19)

Preferred dividends 2,791



—



4,466



—

Amortization of preferred stock discount 427



—



730



—

Equity-based compensation 1,960



2,092



10,013



8,440

Market change in deferred compensation plan (4,904)



6,737



(8,444)



10,410

Change in contingent consideration fair value —



1,066



338



1,066

Transaction costs 836



593



11,213



2,906

Software implementation costs —



17



45



165

Reimbursed software costs (462)



(218)



(1,627)



(710)

Impairment —



—



1,919



—

Dead deal costs 8



—



17



—

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives —



—



—



41

Legal and settlement costs —



(8)



(50)



470

Severance costs 3



—



1,319



170

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 245



174



628



174

Other (gain) loss on disposal of assets 279



—



188



—

Foreign currency transactions (gain) loss 55



51



60



51

GAAP income tax expense (benefit) 1,217



475



(10,431)



9,723

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (2) (3) 1,691



155



(1,809)



(1,290)

Adjusted net income $ 9,333



$ 4,909



$ 26,115



$ 16,067

Adjusted net income per diluted share available to common

stockholders $ 2.20



$ 1.91



$ 8.01



$ 6.75

Weighted average diluted shares 4,236



2,572



3,262



2,381

















Components of weighted average diluted shares













Common shares 2,385



2,072



2,174



2,037

Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock 1,450



—



575



—

Deferred compensation plan 205



208



206



209

Stock options 121



243



239



99

OpenKey put option 31



23



24



30

J&S put option 35



26



35



6

Restricted shares 9



—



9



—

Weighted average diluted shares 4,236



2,572



3,262



2,381

















Reconciliation of income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income

tax (expense) benefit













GAAP Income tax (expense) benefit $ (1,229)



$ (475)



$ 10,364



$ (9,723)

Less current income tax (expense) benefit attributable to

noncontrolling interests (12)



—



(67)



—

GAAP Income tax (expense) benefit excluding noncontrolling

interests (1,217)



(475)



10,431



(9,723)

Less deferred income tax (expense) benefit (2,908)



—



12,240



—

Less adjustment to income tax expense from restructuring —



(630)



—



(8,433)

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (2) (3) $ 1,691



$ 155



$ (1,809)



$ (1,290)





(1) Represents the 0.2% interest in Ashford Hospitality Advisors, LLC prior to the legal restructuring of our organizational structure on April 6, 2017 and 0.2% interest in Ashford Hospitality Holdings, LLC thereafter.

(2) Beginning in 2018, income tax expense (benefit) is adjusted to exclude the effects of deferred income tax expense (benefit) because current income tax expense (benefit) (i) provides a more accurate period-over-period comparison of the ongoing operating performance of our advisory and hospitality products and services businesses, and (ii) provides more useful information to investors regarding our economic performance inclusive of the impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act beginning January 1, 2018. See Note 12 to our consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

(3) Prior period amounts represent the impact of our second quarter 2017 legal entity restructuring on income tax expense for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2017.