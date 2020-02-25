Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 Results

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today reported the following results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, with the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

High-growth, fee-based business model

Diversified platform of multiple fee generators

Seeks to grow in two primary areas:

Grow our existing REIT platforms accretively and create new platforms; and



Grow our service businesses via increased AUM and third-party business

Highly-aligned management team with superior long-term track record

Leader in asset and investment management for the real estate & hospitality sectors

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $15.1 million , or $6.31 per share, compared with net income of $0.3 million , or $0.14 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $7.2 million , or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with $9.3 million , or $2.20 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

, or per share, compared with net income of , or per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was , or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $107.6 million , reflecting a growth rate of 111% over the prior-year quarter.

, reflecting a growth rate of 111% over the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $8.9 million , reflecting a growth rate of 11.9% over the prior-year quarter.

, reflecting a growth rate of 11.9% over the prior-year quarter. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $8.1 billion of gross assets under management.

of gross assets under management. During the quarter, the Company repurchased stock from Ashford Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts that represented approximately 16% of its common shares outstanding.

During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of Remington Holdings' Hotel Management business.

As of December 31, 2019 , the Company had corporate cash of $32.3 million .

COMPLETES COMBINATION WITH REMINGTON'S HOTEL MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

On November 6, 2019, the Company completed the previously announced combination with Remington Holdings, LP ("Remington"). The acquisition of Remington's high-margin, low-capex Hotel Management business immediately adds scale, diversification and an enhanced competitive position for Ashford. It also expands the breadth of services the Company offers to its advised REITs. Additionally, the Company believes the transaction represents a compelling opportunity to further diversify its earnings stream and the potential to expand business to other third-party clients. To drive its next stage of growth, during the quarter, Remington appointed Sloan Dean III as its new President & Chief Executive Officer. Over the past two years, Mr. Dean served as Remington's Chief Operating Officer.

Remington is an independent hotel management company with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality business. Remington's Hotel Management business currently provides comprehensive and cost-effective hotel management services for both Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or "Trust") and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar"). Remington's portfolio consists of 88 hotels in 27 states across 17 brands, including 12 independent and boutique properties. Remington's Hotel Management business currently has very little third-party business outside of the Company's advised REITs, which will be an immediate growth opportunity and area of focus for the Company going forward.

In the fourth quarter, Remington generated hotel management fee revenue of $4.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million. Remington recently entered into new contracts to manage three hotels on a third-party basis: the Residence Inn Steamboat Springs in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; the Sheraton Tarrytown Hotel in Tarrytown, New York; and the SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida.

STOCK REPURCHASE FROM ASHFORD TRUST AND BRAEMAR

On October 2, 2019, the Company announced that it acquired an aggregate of 412,974 shares of its common stock owned by Ashford Trust and Braemar for $30 per share, resulting in a total cost of approximately $12.4 million. This stock purchase represented approximately 16% of the Company's common shares outstanding. Due to the parameters of the private letter rulings received by each of Ashford Trust and Braemar from the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), the Company was only able to acquire the shares held by Ashford Trust's and Braemar's taxable REIT subsidiaries. After the Company's share purchase, Ashford Trust announced that it distributed its remaining 205,086 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata distribution. Braemar also announced that it distributed its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata distribution. Both distributions occurred in early November.

ASHFORD SECURITIES UPDATE

On September 25, 2019, the Company announced that it had formed Ashford Securities LLC ("Ashford Securities") to raise capital in order to grow its existing and future platforms. Ashford Securities is a dedicated capital raising platform to fund investment opportunities sponsored and asset-managed by Ashford. Types of capital raised may include, but are not limited to, preferred equity, convertible preferred equity, mezzanine debt, or non-traded REIT common equity (for future platforms). In the fourth quarter, Braemar announced that it had filed a registration statement for a non-traded preferred equity security via Ashford Securities. Additionally, Ashford Securities became a FINRA member firm in February of this year and anticipates raising capital at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Longer term, the Company believes there is a substantial opportunity to offer different types of product structures and strategies all with the goal of providing differentiated alternative investment products to retail investors looking to diversify their portfolios. Ashford Securities is not raising common equity for the Company nor for its existing advised platforms of Ashford Trust and Braemar.

PREMIER PROJECT MANAGEMENT UPDATE

In August 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Premier Project Management ("Premier") for $203 million. Premier provides comprehensive and cost-effective architecture, design, development, and project management services. It also provides project oversight, coordination, planning, and execution of renovation, capital expenditure or ground-up development projects. Its operations are responsible for managing and implementing substantially all capital improvements at Trust and Braemar hotels. Additionally, it has extensive experience working with many of the major hotel brands in the areas of renovating, converting, developing or repositioning hotels. Premier generated $6.1 million of project management fee revenue and $2.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, including $438,000 of revenue from its new architectural services initiative. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Premier signed its first contract to provide project management services on a third-party basis.

JSAV UPDATE

The Company owns a controlling interest in a privately-held company that conducts the business of J&S Audio Visual ("JSAV") in the United States, Mexico and internationally. JSAV provides an integrated suite of audio visual services, including show and event services, hospitality services, creative services, and design and integration, making JSAV a leading single-source solution for their clients' meeting and event needs. In the first quarter of 2019, JSAV completed the acquisition of BAV and the operations are now reported on a combined basis. During the fourth quarter, JSAV (including BAV) had revenue growth of 36% compared to the prior-year period. Additionally, at the end of the fourth quarter, JSAV had multi-year contracts in place with 94 hotels and convention centers, in addition to regular business representing over 2,700 annual events and productions, 500 venue locations, and 750 clients.

RED HOSPITALITY & LEISURE UPDATE

RED Hospitality & Leisure ("RED Hospitality") is a leading provider of watersports activities and other travel and transportation services in the U.S. Virgin Islands. During 2019, RED Hospitality continued as the beach and watersports services provider to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Club - the timeshare and rental property adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel, commenced ferry transportation services and beach and watersports services to the Westin St. John, and completed the acquisition of Sebago, a leading provider of watersports activities and excursion services based in Key West, Florida. Additionally, when coupled with the reopening of the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas in November 2019 as well as increased direct bookings and private charter business, RED Hospitality generated $3.0 million of revenue and $543,000 of Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter revenue growth was 131% compared to the prior-year period. Going forward, RED Hospitality has several potential avenues for future growth including opportunities to expand into other hotels at Ashford-advised REITs or non-Ashford hotels in the USVI, elsewhere in the Caribbean, and in the U.S.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter totaled $15.1 million, or $6.31 per share, compared with net income of $0.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $7.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with $9.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, base advisory fee revenue was $10.6 million. The base advisory fee revenue in the fourth quarter was comprised of $8.0 million from Ashford Trust and $2.6 million from Braemar.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $8.9 million, reflecting a growth rate of 11.9% over the prior-year quarter.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $8.1 billion of gross assets under management from its advised platforms. The Company had corporate cash of $32.3 million, 5.7 million fully diluted shares, and a current fully diluted equity market capitalization of approximately $62 million. The Company's financial results include 3.0 million common shares associated with its Series D convertible preferred stock. The Company had $36.8 million of loans at December 31, 2019, of which approximately $3.6 million related to its joint venture partners' share of those loans.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR ADVISED PLATFORMS

ASHFORD TRUST HIGHLIGHTS

During the quarter, Ashford Trust entered into a new franchise agreement for the Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia that transitioned the hotel from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Hotels.

that transitioned the hotel from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Hotels. During the quarter, Ashford Trust announced that it had entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott International to convert its Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West Hotel in Key West, Florida to an Autograph Collection property.

to an Autograph Collection property. During the quarter, Ashford Trust sold a 1.65-acre parking lot adjacent to its Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida for $17.5 million in total consideration which will be paid over time.

for in total consideration which will be paid over time. During the quarter, Ashford Trust announced the sale of the 102-room SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida for $11.2 million ( $109,000 per key).

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS HIGHLIGHTS

During the quarter, Braemar announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, California .

. During the quarter, Braemar announced that it had reopened its 180-room Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel in St. Thomas, USVI on November 22, 2019 .

. During the quarter, Braemar announced that it had entered into a new secured credit facility that replaced a previous credit facility that was set to expire in November.

During the quarter, Braemar filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a Series E Redeemable Preferred Equity security.

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and year-end results, which reflect the diligent execution of our operating strategy focused on accretively growing our advised platforms and acquiring growth-oriented, hospitality-related businesses," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Towards this end, our recent combination with Remington rapidly builds operating scale, increases the Company's earnings potential, facilitates additional growth from third-party hotel management business and enhances our competitive position in the hospitality industry. Importantly, by adding hotel property management to our diverse stable of hotel-related businesses, we are extremely well-positioned to continue to successfully execute on our growth strategy. Additionally, the recent formation of Ashford Securities will provide Ashford and its advised platforms an additional source of capital that is not dependent on the traditional publicly-traded capital markets. We are excited to pursue a fresh source of capital that will help us prudently grow our platforms over the long term for increased shareholder value. Ashford is a growth platform and, looking ahead to 2020, we believe the pieces are in place to significantly grow our business. We remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders as we look to opportunistically grow our existing REIT platforms, create new platforms as well as grow our service businesses via increased AUM and third-party business."

Included in this press release are certain supplemental measures of performance which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist investors in evaluating the Company's historical or future financial performance. These supplemental measures include adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Net Income. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide investors and management with a meaningful indicator of operating performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, among other measures, to evaluate profitability and our board of directors includes these measures in reviews to determine quarterly distributions to stockholders. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. We calculate Adjusted Net Income by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. Our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income may differ from the methodologies used by other comparable companies, when calculating the same or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be comparable with these companies. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted Net Income represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs. The Company urges investors to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information as shown in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, as amended and our Current Report on Form 8-K to reflect the acquisition of the Remington project management business.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,349



$ 51,529

Restricted cash 17,900



7,914

Restricted investment for deferred compensation 1,195



—

Accounts receivable, net 7,241



4,928

Due from affiliates 357



45

Due from Ashford Trust 4,805



5,293

Due from Braemar 1,591



1,996

Inventories 1,642



1,202

Prepaid expenses and other 7,212



3,902

Total current assets 77,292



76,809

Investments in unconsolidated entities 3,476



500

Property and equipment, net 116,190



47,947

Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,699



—

Goodwill 205,606



59,683

Intangible assets, net 347,961



193,194

Other assets 276



872

Total assets $ 782,500



$ 379,005

LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 38,745



$ 24,880

Dividends payable 4,725



—

Due to affiliates 1,011



2,032

Deferred income 233



148

Deferred compensation plan 450



173

Notes payable, net 3,550



2,074

Finance lease liabilities 572



521

Operating lease liabilities 3,207



—

Other liabilities 19,066



8,418

Total current liabilities 71,559



38,246

Deferred income 13,047



13,396

Deferred tax liability, net 69,521



31,506

Deferred compensation plan 4,694



10,401

Notes payable, net 33,033



15,037

Finance lease liabilities 41,482



140

Operating lease liabilities 28,519



—

Other liabilities 430



—

Total liabilities 262,285



108,726









MEZZANINE EQUITY





Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 8,120,000

shares issued and outstanding, net of discount, at December 31, 2018 —



200,847

Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 19,120,000 shares issued and outstanding, net of discount, as of

December 31, 2019 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 474,060



—

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,131



3,531

EQUITY





Common stock, 100,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 and $0.01 par value, 2,202,580 and 2,391,541 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 2



24

Additional paid-in capital 285,825



280,159

Accumulated deficit (244,084)



(214,242)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (216)



(498)

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,638 shares and 0 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (131)



—

Total stockholders' equity of the Company 41,396



65,443

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 628



458

Total equity 42,024



65,901

Total liabilities and equity $ 782,500



$ 379,005



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUE













Advisory services:













Base advisory fees $ 10,603



$ 11,365



$ 42,985



$ 44,905

Incentive advisory fees 169



1,131



678



2,487

Other advisory revenue 132



131



521



521

Hotel management:













Base management fees 4,054



—



4,054



—

Incentive management fees 472



—



472



—

Project management fees 6,052



5,860



25,584



8,802

Audio visual 27,077



19,974



110,609



81,186

Other 6,459



2,319



21,179



13,068

Cost reimbursement revenue 52,557



10,196



85,168



44,551

Total revenues 107,575



50,976



291,250



195,520

EXPENSES













Salaries and benefits 16,779



6,531



51,251



35,731

Non-cash equity-based compensation 1,925



1,962



8,874



10,018

Cost of revenues for project management 1,487



929



5,853



1,508

Cost of revenues for audio visual 20,837



16,555



82,237



64,555

Depreciation and amortization 7,871



3,744



24,542



7,919

General and administrative 11,396



5,218



33,018



27,112

Impairment —



—



—



1,919

Other 2,736



1,078



12,062



3,250

Reimbursed expenses 52,458



10,128



84,643



44,347

Total operating expenses 115,489



46,145



302,480



196,359

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (7,914)



4,831



(11,230)



(839)

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities (177)



—



(286)



—

Interest expense (861)



(366)



(2,059)



(959)

Amortization of loan costs (94)



(64)



(308)



(241)

Interest income 17



41



46



329

Other income (expense) 118



(496)



3



(834)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (8,911)



3,946



(13,834)



(2,544)

Income tax (expense) benefit (111)



(1,229)



(1,540)



10,364

NET INCOME (LOSS) (9,022)



2,717



(15,374)



7,820

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling

interests 141



220



536



924

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 360



621



983



1,438

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (8,521)



3,558



(13,855)



10,182

Preferred dividends (5,944)



(2,791)



(14,435)



(4,466)

Amortization of preferred stock discount (590)



(427)



(1,928)



(730)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ (15,055)



$ 340



$ (30,218)



$ 4,986

















INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED













Basic:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (6.31)



$ 0.14



$ (12.03)



$ 2.29

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 2,202



2,381



2,416



2,170

Diluted:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (6.31)



$ (1.96)



$ (13.55)



$ (2.11)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 2,206



2,652



2,568



2,332



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (9,022)



$ 2,717



$ (15,374)



$ 7,820

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling

interests 141



220



536



924

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 360



621



983



1,438

Net income (loss) attributable to the company (8,521)



3,558



(13,855)



10,182

Interest expense 811



313



1,861



826

Amortization of loan costs 80



59



277



215

Depreciation and amortization 9,257



4,788



30,047



12,330

Income tax expense (benefit) 75



1,217



1,435



(10,431)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests (29)



—



(54)



9

EBITDA 1,673



9,935



19,711



13,131

Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,894



1,960



8,824



10,013

Market change in deferred compensation plan (129)



(4,904)



(5,732)



(8,444)

Change in contingent consideration fair value (171)



—



4,058



338

Transaction costs 5,161



844



11,340



11,230

Software implementation costs —



—



—



45

Reimbursed software costs (424)



(462)



(2,015)



(1,627)

Legal and settlement costs —



—



—



(50)

Severance and executive recruiting costs 474



3



1,186



1,319

Compensation adjustment 115



—



—



—

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 352



245



810



628

Other (gain) loss (43)



334



(116)



248

Impairment —



—



—



1,919

Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,902



$ 7,955



$ 38,066



$ 28,750



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (9,022)



$ 2,717



$ (15,374)



$ 7,820

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling

interests 141



220



536



924

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 360



621



983



1,438

Preferred dividends (5,944)



(2,791)



(14,435)



(4,466)

Amortization of preferred stock discount (590)



(427)



(1,928)



(730)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (15,055)



340



(30,218)



4,986

Amortization of loan costs 80



59



277



215

Depreciation and amortization 9,257



4,788



30,047



12,330

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (29)



—



(54)



9

Preferred dividends 5,944



2,791



14,435



4,466

Amortization of preferred stock discount 590



427



1,928



730

Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,894



1,960



8,824



10,013

Market change in deferred compensation plan (129)



(4,904)



(5,732)



(8,444)

Change in contingent consideration fair value (171)



—



4,058



338

Transaction costs 5,161



844



11,340



11,230

Non-cash interest from finance lease 53



—



53



—

Software implementation costs —



—



—



45

Reimbursed software costs (424)



(462)



(2,015)



(1,627)

Legal and settlement costs —



—



—



(50)

Severance and executive recruiting costs 474



3



1,186



1,319

Compensation adjustment 115



—



—



—

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 352



245



810



628

Other (gain) loss (43)



334



(116)



248

Impairment —



—



—



1,919

GAAP income tax expense (benefit) 75



1,217



1,435



(10,431)

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) (944)



1,691



(3,365)



(1,809)

Adjusted net income $ 7,200



$ 9,333



$ 32,893



$ 26,115

Adjusted net income per diluted share available to common stockholders $ 1.27



$ 2.20



$ 7.07



$ 8.01

Weighted average diluted shares 5,667



4,236



4,651



3,262

















Components of weighted average diluted shares













Common shares 2,202



2,381



2,416



2,170

Convertible preferred stock 2,999



1,450



1,837



575

Deferred compensation plan 201



205



202



206

Stock options —



121



22



239

Put options 173



66



129



59

Acquisition related shares 76



—



30



—

Restricted shares and units 16



13



15



13

Weighted average diluted shares 5,667



4,236



4,651



3,262

















Reconciliation of income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax

(expense) benefit













GAAP income tax (expense) benefit $ (111)



$ (1,229)



$ (1,540)



$ 10,364

Less GAAP income tax (expense) benefit attributable to noncontrolling

interests (36)



(12)



(105)



(67)

GAAP income tax (expense) benefit excluding noncontrolling interests (75)



(1,217)



(1,435)



10,431

Less deferred income tax (expense) benefit 869



(2,908)



1,930



12,240

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) $ (944)



$ 1,691



$ (3,365)



$ (1,809)



(1) Income tax expense (benefit) is adjusted to exclude the effects of deferred income tax expense (benefit) because current income tax expense (benefit) (i) provides a more accurate period-over-period comparison of the ongoing operating performance of our advisory and hospitality products and services businesses, and (ii) provides more useful information to investors regarding our economic performance inclusive of the impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See Note 12 to our consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

REIT

Advisory

Hospitality

Products

& Services

Corporate/

Other

Ashford Inc.

Consolidated

REIT

Advisory

Hospitality

Products

& Services

Corporate/

Other

Ashford Inc.

Consolidated REVENUE





























Advisory services:





























Base advisory fees - Trust $ 8,023



$ —



$ —



$ 8,023



$ 8,871



$ —



$ —



$ 8,871

Incentive advisory fees - Trust —



—



—



—



453



—



—



453

Base advisory fees - Braemar 2,580



—



—



2,580



2,494



—



—



2,494

Incentive advisory fees - Braemar 169



—



—



169



678



—



—



678

Other advisory revenue - Braemar 132



—



—



132



131



—



—



131

Hotel Management:





























Base management fees —



4,054



—



4,054



—



—



—



—

Incentive management fees —



472



—



472



—



—



—



—

Project management fees —



6,052



—



6,052



—



5,860



—



5,860

Audio visual —



27,077



—



27,077



—



19,974



—



19,974

Other 1,113



5,346



—



6,459



310



2,009



—



2,319

Cost reimbursement revenue 8,046



43,918



593



52,557



9,038



1,158



—



10,196

Total revenues 20,063



86,919



593



107,575



21,975



29,001



—



50,976

EXPENSES





























Salaries and benefits —



8,266



8,642



16,908



—



3,688



7,747



11,435

Market change in deferred compensation plan —



—



(129)



(129)



—



—



(4,904)



(4,904)

Non-cash equity-based compensation —



110



1,815



1,925



—



4



1,958



1,962

Cost of audio visual revenues —



20,837



—



20,837



—



16,555



—



16,555

Cost of project management revenues —



1,487



—



1,487



—



929



—



929

Depreciation and amortization 2,467



5,351



53



7,871



169



3,458



117



3,744

General and administrative —



4,755



6,641



11,396



—



3,171



2,047



5,218

Other —



2,736



—



2,736



—



1,080



(2)



1,078

Reimbursed expenses 1,392



43,713



593



45,698



3,024



1,049



—



4,073

REIT non-cash equity-based compensation 6,555



205



—



6,760



5,946



109



—



6,055

Total operating expenses 10,414



87,460



17,615



115,489



9,139



30,043



6,963



46,145

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 9,649



(541)



(17,022)



(7,914)



12,836



(1,042)



(6,963)



4,831

Other —



(836)



(161)



(997)



—



(841)



(44)



(885)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 9,649



(1,377)



(17,183)



(8,911)



12,836



(1,883)



(7,007)



3,946

Income tax (expense) benefit (2,729)



(510)



3,128



(111)



(4,489)



116



3,144



(1,229)

NET INCOME (LOSS) 6,920



(1,887)



(14,055)



(9,022)



8,347



(1,767)



(3,863)



2,717

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests —



141



—



141



—



220



—



220

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests —



331



29



360



—



621



—



621

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 6,920



$ (1,415)



$ (14,026)



$ (8,521)



$ 8,347



$ (926)



$ (3,863)



$ 3,558

Interest expense —



682



129



811



—



277



36



313

Amortization of loan costs —



32



48



80



—



14



45



59

Depreciation and amortization 2,758



6,412



87



9,257



562



4,109



117



4,788

Income tax expense (benefit) 2,729



474



(3,128)



75



4,489



(128)



(3,144)



1,217

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests —



—



(29)



(29)



—



—



—



—

EBITDA 12,407



6,185



(16,919)



1,673



13,398



3,346



(6,809)



9,935

Non-cash stock-based compensation —



80



1,814



1,894



—



1



1,959



1,960

Market change in deferred compensation plan —



—



(129)



(129)



—



—



(4,904)



(4,904)

Change in contingent consideration fair value —



(171)



—



(171)



—



—



—



—

Transaction related costs —



93



5,068



5,161



—



6



838



844

Reimbursed software costs, net (424)



—



—



(424)



(462)



—



—



(462)

Severance and executive recruiting costs —



474



—



474



—



3



—



3

Compensation adjustment —



—



115



115



—



—



—



—

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies —



352



—



352



—



245



—



245

Other (gain) loss —



(43)



—



(43)



—



334



—



334

Adjusted EBITDA 11,983



6,970



(10,051)



8,902



12,936



3,935



(8,916)



7,955

Interest expense —



(682)



(129)



(811)



—



(277)



(36)



(313)

Non-cash interest from finance lease —



53



—



53



—



—



—



—

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (3,802)



(1,507)



4,365



(944)



(239)



(98)



2,028



1,691

Adjusted net income (loss) $ 8,181



$ 4,834



$ (5,815)



$ 7,200



$ 12,697



$ 3,560



$ (6,924)



$ 9,333

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders (1) $ 1.44



$ 0.85



$ (1.03)



$ 1.27



$ 3.00



$ 0.84



$ (1.63)



$ 2.20

Weighted average diluted shares 5,667



5,667



5,667



5,667



4,236



4,236



4,236



4,236



(1) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding.

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2018

REIT

Advisory

Hospitality

Products

& Services

Corporate/

Other

Ashford Inc.

Consolidated

REIT

Advisory

Hospitality

Products

& Services

Corporate/

Other

Ashford Inc.

Consolidated REVENUE





























Advisory services:





























Base advisory fees - Trust $ 32,486



$ —



$ —



$ 32,486



$ 35,482



$ —



$ —



$ 35,482

Incentive advisory fees - Trust —



—



—



—



1,809



—



—



1,809

Base advisory fees - Braemar 10,499



—



—



10,499



9,423



—



—



9,423

Incentive advisory fees - Braemar 678



—



—



678



678



—



—



678

Other advisory revenue - Braemar 521



—



—



521



521



—



—



521

Hotel Management:



























—

Base management fees —



4,054



—



4,054



—



—



—



—

Incentive management fees —



472



—



472



—



—



—



—

Project management fees —



25,584



—



25,584



—



8,802



—



8,802

Audio visual —



110,609



—



110,609



—



81,186



—



81,186

Other 4,349



16,830



—



21,179



1,218



11,850



—



13,068

Cost reimbursement revenue 36,168



47,757



1,243



85,168



42,719



1,832



—



44,551

Total revenues 84,701



205,306



1,243



291,250



91,850



103,670



—



195,520

EXPENSES





























Salaries and benefits —



24,674



32,309



56,983



—



11,325



32,850



44,175

Market change in deferred compensation plan —



—



(5,732)



(5,732)



—



—



(8,444)



(8,444)

Non-cash equity-based compensation —



233



8,641



8,874



—



10



10,008



10,018

Cost of audio visual revenues —



82,237



—



82,237



—



64,555



—



64,555

Cost of project management revenues —



5,853



—



5,853



—



1,508



—



1,508

Depreciation and amortization 6,778



17,374



390



24,542



706



6,685



528



7,919

General and administrative —



16,597



16,421



33,018



—



11,410



15,702



27,112

Impairment —



—



—



—



1,863



—



56



1,919

Other —



12,062



—



12,062



—



2,913



337



3,250

Reimbursed expenses 10,176



47,237



1,243



58,656



10,789



1,659



—



12,448

REIT non-cash equity-based compensation 25,467



520



—



25,987



31,726



173



—



31,899

Total operating expenses 42,421



206,787



53,272



302,480



45,084



100,238



51,037



196,359

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 42,280



(1,481)



(52,029)



(11,230)



46,766



3,432



(51,037)



(839)

Other —



(2,224)



(380)



(2,604)



—



(1,764)



59



(1,705)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 42,280



(3,705)



(52,409)



(13,834)



46,766



1,668



(50,978)



(2,544)

Income tax (expense) benefit (9,861)



(1,980)



10,301



(1,540)



(11,146)



(1,595)



23,105



10,364

NET INCOME (LOSS) 32,419



(5,685)



(42,108)



(15,374)



35,620



73



(27,873)



7,820

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests —



536



—



536



—



924



—



924

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests —



929



54



983



—



1,447



(9)



1,438

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 32,419



$ (4,220)



$ (42,054)



$ (13,855)



$ 35,620



$ 2,444



$ (27,882)



$ 10,182

Interest expense —



1,627



234



1,861



—



708



118



826

Amortization of loan costs —



85



192



277



—



65



150



215

Depreciation and amortization 8,233



21,389



425



30,047



2,129



9,673



528



12,330

Income tax expense (benefit) 9,861



1,875



(10,301)



1,435



11,146



1,528



(23,105)



(10,431)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests —



—



(54)



(54)



—



—



9



9

EBITDA 50,513



20,756



(51,558)



19,711



48,895



14,418



(50,182)



13,131

Non-cash stock-based compensation —



184



8,640



8,824



—



4



10,009



10,013

Market change in deferred compensation plan —



—



(5,732)



(5,732)



—



—



(8,444)



(8,444)

Change in contingent consideration fair value —



4,058



—



4,058



—



—



338



338

Transaction related costs —



877



10,463



11,340



—



76



11,154



11,230

Software implementation costs —



—



—



—



—



—



45



45

Reimbursed software costs, net (2,015)



—



—



(2,015)



(1,627)



—



—



(1,627)

Legal and settlement costs —



—



—



—



—



—



(50)



(50)

Severance and executive recruiting costs —



1,177



9



1,186



—



18



1,301



1,319

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies —



810



—



810



—



628



—



628

Other (gain) loss —



(116)



—



(116)



—



248



—



248

Impairment —



—



—



—



1,863



—



56



1,919

Adjusted EBITDA 48,498



27,746



(38,178)



38,066



49,131



15,392



(35,773)



28,750

Interest expense —



(1,627)



(234)



(1,861)



—



(708)



(118)



(826)

Non-cash interest from finance lease —



53



—



53



—



—



—



—

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (7,643)



(5,372)



9,650



(3,365)



(5,786)



(1,277)



5,254



(1,809)

Adjusted net income (loss) $ 40,855



$ 20,800



$ (28,762)



$ 32,893



$ 43,345



$ 13,407



$ (30,637)



$ 26,115

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders (1) $ 8.78



$ 4.47



$ (6.18)



$ 7.07



$ 13.29



$ 4.11



$ (9.39)



$ 8.01

Weighted average diluted shares 4,651



4,651



4,651



4,651



3,262



3,262



3,262



3,262



(1) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding.

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOSPITALITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Remington

Premier

JSAV

OpenKey

Other (1)

Hospitality

Products &

Services

Premier

JSAV

OpenKey

Other (1)

Hospitality

Products &

Services REVENUE









































Hotel Management:









































Base management fees $ 4,054



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 4,054



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Incentive management fees 472



—



—



—



—



472



—



—



—



—



—

Project management fees —



6,052



—



—



—



6,052



5,860



—



—



—



5,860

Audio visual —



—



27,077



—



—



27,077



—



19,974



—



—



19,974

Other —



—



—



223



5,123



5,346



—



—



226



1,783



2,009

Cost reimbursement revenue 42,761



1,157



—



—



—



43,918



1,158



—



—



—



1,158

Total revenues 47,287



7,209



27,077



223



5,123



86,919



7,018



19,974



226



1,783



29,001

EXPENSES









































Salaries and benefits 2,267



1,147



3,685



402



765



8,266



888



2,076



392



332



3,688

Non-cash equity-based compensation 71



21



13



5



—



110



—



—



4



—



4

Cost of audio visual revenues —



—



20,837



—



—



20,837



—



16,555



—



—



16,555

Cost of project management revenues —



1,487



—



—



—



1,487



929



—



—



—



929

Depreciation and amortization 2,459



2,081



524



6



281



5,351



2,740



691



7



20



3,458

General and administrative 217



470



3,051



325



692



4,755



362



1,964



523



322



3,171

Other —



—



(40)



53



2,723



2,736



—



—



246



834



1,080

Reimbursed expenses 42,655



1,058



—



—



—



43,713



1,049



—



—



—



1,049

REIT non-cash equity-based compensation 106



99



—



—



—



205



109



—



—



—



109

Total operating expenses 47,775



6,363



28,070



791



4,461



87,460



6,077



21,286



1,172



1,508



30,043

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (488)



846



(993)



(568)



662



(541)



941



(1,312)



(946)



275



(1,042)

Other 2



—



(123)



(14)



(701)



(836)



—



(823)



(5)



(13)



(841)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (486)



846



(1,116)



(582)



(39)



(1,377)



941



(2,135)



(951)



262



(1,883)

Income tax (expense) benefit (140)



(489)



141



—



(22)



(510)



(232)



415



—



(67)



116

NET INCOME (LOSS) (626)



357



(975)



(582)



(61)



(1,887)



709



(1,720)



(951)



195



(1,767)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to

noncontrolling interests —



—



—



149



(8)



141



—



—



241



(21)



220

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests —



—



176



155



—



331



—



332



289



—



621

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

COMPANY $ (626)



$ 357



$ (799)



$ (278)



$ (69)



$ (1,415)



$ 709



$ (1,388)



$ (421)



$ 174



$ (926)

Interest expense —



—



218



—



464



682



—



239



—



38



277

Amortization of loan costs —



—



12



7



13



32



—



10



2



2



14

Depreciation and amortization 2,459



2,081



1,626



2



244



6,412



2,740



1,297



3



69



4,109

Income tax expense (benefit) 140



489



(177)



—



22



474



232



(427)



—



67



(128)

EBITDA 1,973



2,927



880



(269)



674



6,185



3,681



(269)



(416)



350



3,346

Non-cash stock-based compensation 46



21



11



2



—



80



—



—



1



—



1

Change in contingent consideration fair value —



—



(43)



—



(128)



(171)



—



—



—



—



—

Transaction related costs 13



—



92



—



(12)



93



—



6



—



—



6

Severance and executive recruiting costs 429



—



45



—



—



474



—



—



3



—



3

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies —



—



337



15



—



352



—



234



11



—



245

Other (gain) loss —



—



(42)



—



(1)



(43)



—



305



29



—



334

Adjusted EBITDA 2,461



2,948



1,280



(252)



533



6,970



3,681



276



(372)



350



3,935

Interest expense —



—



(218)



—



(464)



(682)



—



(239)



—



(38)



(277)

Non-cash interest from finance lease —



—



—



—



53



53



—



—



—



—



—

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1,295)



(910)



213



—



485



(1,507)



(704)



622



—



(16)



(98)

Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,166



$ 2,038



$ 1,275



$ (252)



$ 607



$ 4,834



$ 2,977



$ 659



$ (372)



$ 296



$ 3,560

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to

common stockholders (2) $ 0.21



$ 0.36



$ 0.22



$ (0.04)



$ 0.11



$ 0.85



$ 0.70



$ 0.16



$ (0.09)



$ 0.07



$ 0.84

Weighted average diluted shares 5,667



5,667



5,667



5,667



5,667



5,667



4,236



4,236



4,236



4,236



4,236



(1) Represents RED Hospitality & Leisure LLC, Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital LLC, AINC Bar Draught LLC and Marietta Leasehold L.P. (2) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Hospitality Products & Services total due to rounding.

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOSPITALITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2018

Remington

Premier

JSAV

OpenKey

Other (1)

Hospitality

Products

& Services

Premier

JSAV

OpenKey

Other (1)

Hospitality

Products

& Services REVENUE









































Hotel Management:









































Base management fees $ 4,054



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 4,054



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Incentive management fees 472



—



—



—



—



472



—



—



—



—



—

Project management fees —



25,584



—



—



—



25,584



8,802



—



—



—



8,802

Audio visual —



—



110,609



—



—



110,609



—



81,186



—



—



81,186

Other —



—



—



987



15,843



16,830



—



—



999



10,851



11,850

Cost reimbursement revenue 42,761



4,996



—



—



—



47,757



1,832



—



—



—



1,832

Total revenues 47,287



30,580



110,609



987



15,843



205,306



10,634



81,186



999



10,851



103,670

EXPENSES









































Salaries and benefits 2,267



4,317



14,062



1,723



2,305



24,674



1,386



6,644



2,051



1,244



11,325

Non-cash equity-based compensation 71



90



34



38



—



233



—



—



10



—



10

Cost of audio visual revenues —



—



82,237



—



—



82,237



—



64,555



—



—



64,555

Cost of project management revenues —



5,853



—



—



—



5,853



1,508



—



—



—



1,508

Depreciation and amortization 2,459



12,494



1,995



27



399



17,374



4,358



2,221



27



79



6,685

General and administrative 217



1,561



11,260



1,325



2,234



16,597



534



7,994



1,783



1,099



11,410

Other —



—



3,222



313



8,527



12,062



—



—



666



2,247



2,913

Reimbursed expenses 42,655



4,582



—



—



—



47,237



1,659



—



—



—



1,659

REIT non-cash equity-based compensation 106



414



—



—



—



520



173



—



—



—



173

Total operating expenses 47,775



29,311



112,810



3,426



13,465



206,787



9,618



81,414



4,537



4,669



100,238

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (488)



1,269



(2,201)



(2,439)



2,378



(1,481)



1,016



(228)



(3,538)



6,182



3,432

Other 2



—



(1,139)



(18)



(1,069)



(2,224)



—



(1,675)



(23)



(66)



(1,764)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (486)



1,269



(3,340)



(2,457)



1,309



(3,705)



1,016



(1,903)



(3,561)



6,116



1,668

Income tax (expense) benefit (140)



(1,248)



271



—



(863)



(1,980)



(239)



76



—



(1,432)



(1,595)

NET INCOME (LOSS) (626)



21



(3,069)



(2,457)



446



(5,685)



777



(1,827)



(3,561)



4,684



73

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to

noncontrolling interests —



—



—



624



(88)



536



—



58



826



40



924

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests —



—



247



682



—



929



—



361



1,086



—



1,447

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

COMPANY $ (626)



$ 21



$ (2,822)



$ (1,151)



$ 358



$ (4,220)



$ 777



$ (1,408)



$ (1,649)



$ 4,724



$ 2,444

Interest expense —



—



979



—



648



1,627



—



633



—



75



708

Amortization of loan costs —



—



48



16



21



85



—



40



11



14



65

Depreciation and amortization 2,459



12,494



5,850



12



574



21,389



4,358



5,090



12



213



9,673

Income tax expense (benefit) 140



1,248



(376)



—



863



1,875



239



(143)



—



1,432



1,528

EBITDA 1,973



13,763



3,679



(1,123)



2,464



20,756



5,374



4,212



(1,626)



6,458



14,418

Non-cash stock-based compensation 46



90



30



18



—



184



—



—



4



—



4

Change in contingent consideration fair value —



—



3,037



—



1,021



4,058



—



—



—



—



—

Transaction related costs 13



—



570



—



294



877



—



70



—



6



76

Severance and executive recruiting costs 429



106



602



20



20



1,177



—



—



3



15



18

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies —



—



709



101



—



810



—



587



41



—



628

Other (gain) loss —



—



(117)



—



1



(116)



—



254



—



(6)



248

Adjusted EBITDA 2,461



13,959



8,510



(984)



3,800



27,746



5,374



5,123



(1,578)



6,473



15,392

Interest expense —



—



(979)



—



(648)



(1,627)



—



(633)



—



(75)



(708)

Non-cash interest from finance lease —



—



—



—



53



53



—



—



—



—



—

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1,295)



(4,741)



(23)



—



687



(5,372)



(1,123)



259



—



(413)



(1,277)

Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,166



$ 9,218



$ 7,508



$ (984)



$ 3,892



$ 20,800



$ 4,251



$ 4,749



$ (1,578)



$ 5,985



$ 13,407

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to

common stockholders (2) $ 0.25



$ 1.98



$ 1.61



$ (0.21)



$ 0.84



$ 4.47



$ 1.30



$ 1.46



$ (0.48)



$ 1.83



$ 4.11

Weighted average diluted shares 4,651



4,651



4,651



4,651



4,651



4,651



3,262



3,262



3,262



3,262



3,262



(1) Represents RED Hospitality & Leisure LLC, Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital LLC, AINC Bar Draught LLC and Marietta Leasehold L.P. (2) The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Hospitality Products & Services total due to rounding.



SOURCE Ashford Inc.