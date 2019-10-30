Ashford Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today reported the following results and performance measures for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, with the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

High-growth, fee-based business model

Diversified platform of multiple fee generators

Seeks to grow in two primary areas:

Grow our existing REIT platforms accretively and create new platforms; and



Grow our service businesses via increased AUM and third-party business

Highly-aligned management team with superior long-term track record

Leader in asset and investment management for the real estate & hospitality sectors

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $9.4 million , or $3.94 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.4 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the third quarter was $7.0 million , or $1.58 per diluted share, compared with $2.6 million , or $0.75 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

, or per diluted share, compared with net income of , or per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the third quarter was , or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $56.9 million , reflecting a growth rate of 36.9% over the prior-year quarter.

, reflecting a growth rate of 36.9% over the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $8.4 million , reflecting a growth rate of 104.1% over the prior-year quarter.

, reflecting a growth rate of 104.1% over the prior-year quarter. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $8.1 billion of gross assets under management.

of gross assets under management. During the quarter, the Company closed on the acquisition of Sebago for $7 million , which equates to an implied trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.4x.

, which equates to an implied trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.4x. During the quarter, the Company formed Ashford Securities LLC, a dedicated platform to raise retail capital through financial intermediaries and the broker-dealer channel.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company repurchased stock from Ashford Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts that represented approximately 16% of its common shares outstanding.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced it had obtained stockholder approval for the proposed acquisition of Remington Holdings' Hotel Management business.

As of September 30, 2019 , the Company had corporate cash of $33.2 million .

AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE REMINGTON'S HOTEL MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

On June 3, 2019, the Company announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Hotel Management business of privately-held Remington Holdings, LP ("Remington"). The proposed acquisition of Remington's high-margin, low-capex Hotel Management business is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted net income per share and will immediately add scale, diversification and an enhanced competitive position for Ashford. It will also expand the breadth of services the Company offers to its advised REITs. Additionally, the Company believes the transaction represents a compelling opportunity to further diversify its earnings stream and, moving forward, the potential to expand business to other third-party clients.

Remington is an independent hotel management company with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality business. Remington's Hotel Management business currently provides comprehensive and cost-effective hotel management services for both Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or "Trust") and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar"). Remington's portfolio consists of almost 90 hotels with over 17,400 rooms of full-service and select-service properties representing over a dozen brands across 28 states as well as the District of Columbia. Remington's Hotel Management business currently has very little third-party business outside of the Company's advised REITs, which will be an immediate growth opportunity and area of focus for the Company going forward.

On October 24, 2019, the Company announced the final results of the Special Meeting of Stockholders held October 24, 2019, during which Ashford stockholders overwhelmingly approved the proposal in connection with the transaction. Holders of approximately 92% of Ashford shares present and voting at the meeting voted in favor of the proposal, including a majority of shares, excluding shares owned by Ashford Trust, Braemar, the Bennetts, and management, present and voting at the meeting voted in favor of the proposal. The Company also announced that it has received the final, official private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service related to the transaction.

The proposed acquisition is expected to close on or around November 6, 2019.

STOCK REPURCHASE FROM ASHFORD TRUST AND BRAEMAR

On October 2, 2019, the Company announced that it acquired an aggregate of 412,974 shares of its common stock owned by Ashford Trust and Braemar for $30 per share, resulting in a total cost of approximately $12.4 million. This stock purchase represented approximately 16% of the Company's common shares outstanding. Due to the parameters of the private letter ruling received from the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), the Company was only able to acquire the shares held by Ashford Trust's and Braemar's taxable REIT subsidiaries. Ashford Trust has announced that it intends to distribute its remaining 205,086 shares of Ashford common stock to its shareholders and unitholders in a pro-rata distribution. Braemar has also announced that it intends to distribute its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock to its shareholders and unitholders in a pro-rata distribution. Both distributions are to occur prior to the Remington closing.

CREATION OF ASHFORD SECURITIES

On September 25, 2019, the Company announced that it had formed Ashford Securities LLC ("Ashford Securities") to raise capital in order to grow its existing and future platforms. Following registration with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and other regulatory authorities, Ashford Securities will be a dedicated capital raising platform to fund investment opportunities sponsored and asset-managed by Ashford. Types of capital raised may include, but are not limited to, preferred equity, convertible preferred equity, mezzanine debt, or non-traded REIT common equity (for future platforms).

Ashford Securities is not raising common equity for the Company nor for its existing advised platforms of Ashford Trust and Braemar. Ashford Securities expects to begin raising capital late in the first half of next year. Competitors in the space have been able to raise hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

PREMIER PROJECT MANAGEMENT UPDATE

In August 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Premier Project Management ("Premier") for $203 million. Premier provides comprehensive and cost-effective architecture, design, development, and project management services. It provides project oversight, coordination, planning, and execution of renovation, capital expenditure or ground-up development projects. Its operations are responsible for managing and implementing substantially all capital improvements at Trust and Braemar hotels. Additionally, it has extensive experience working with many of the major hotel brands in the areas of renovating, converting, developing or repositioning hotels. Premier generated $7.9 million of revenue and $3.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, including $422,000 of revenue from its new architectural services initiative.

JSAV UPDATE

The Company owns a controlling interest in a privately-held company that conducts the business of JSAV in the United States, Mexico and internationally ("JSAV"). JSAV provides an integrated suite of audio visual services, including show and event services, hospitality services, creative services, and design and integration, making JSAV a leading single-source solution for their clients' meeting and event needs. In the first quarter of 2019, JSAV completed the acquisition of BAV. During the third quarter, JSAV had revenue growth of 54% compared to the prior-year period. Additionally, at the end of the third quarter, JSAV had multi-year contracts in place with 93 hotels and convention centers, in addition to regular business representing over 2,700 annual events and productions, 500 venue locations, and 750 clients.

RED HOSPITALITY & LEISURE UPDATE

RED Hospitality & Leisure ("RED Hospitality") is a leading provider of watersports activities and other travel and transportation services in the U.S. Virgin Islands. RED Hospitality has several potential avenues for future growth including opportunities to expand into other hotels at Ashford-advised REITs or non-Ashford hotels in the USVI, the Caribbean, and the U.S. To that end, with the commencement of ferry transportation services and beach and watersports services to the Westin St. John in January, continued beach and watersports services to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Club - the timeshare and rental property adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel - and increased direct bookings and private charter business, in the third quarter, RED Hospitality generated $1.7 million of revenue and $419,000 of Adjusted EBITDA. Third quarter revenue growth was 526% compared to the prior-year period.

ACQUISITION OF SEBAGO

On July 23, 2019, the Company announced that RED Hospitality completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Sebago, a leading provider of watersports activities and excursion services based in Key West, Florida for approximately $2.5 million in cash and $4.5 million of Ashford common stock (excluding transaction costs and working capital adjustments). Based on unaudited financials provided by the seller, Sebago's Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period ended April 30, 2019 was $1.6 million. The implied Adjusted EBITDA multiple based on the total purchase price is 4.4x which the Company believes represents an attractive potential return on investment. After giving effect to the transaction, Ashford will own an approximately 84% interest in the common equity of RED Hospitality.

With over 25 years of operating history, Sebago provides watersports activities and excursion services in the Key West market. Sebago's watersports activities and excursion services include sunset sails, reef snorkeling, kayak tours, jet ski tours, and all-day adventure tours combining the best of all their excursion products. Sebago has a leading brand with 3 of the top 10 ranked tours on TripAdvisor. Sebago's sales booths are well-located across the Key West market, and they have ideal dock locations for marketing and boarding the company's tours in the Key West Bight marina – a hub of tourism centrally located in Key West. Based on local regulations, significant barriers to entry exist for this competitive market including the transfer of boat slips, the supply of boat slips for commercial use, and physical limitations to expanding the Key West Bight marina. The Company believes the brand recognition, existing employee base, lead time to replicate existing assets, and other significant barriers to entry support Sebago's competitive advantage and future growth potential.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter totaled $9.4 million, or $3.94 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $7.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared with $2.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, base advisory fee revenue was $10.6 million. The base advisory fee revenue in the third quarter was comprised of $8.0 million from Ashford Trust and $2.6 million from Braemar.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $8.4 million, reflecting a growth rate of 104.1% over the prior-year quarter.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At the end of the third quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $8.1 billion of gross assets under management from its advised platforms. The Company had corporate cash of $33.2 million, 3.0 million fully diluted shares, and a current fully diluted equity market capitalization of approximately $56 million. The Company's financial results include 1.45 million common shares associated with its Series B convertible preferred stock. The Company had $28.9 million of loans at September 30, 2019, of which approximately $3.9 million related to its joint venture partners' share of those loans.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR ADVISED PLATFORMS

ASHFORD TRUST HIGHLIGHTS

During the quarter, Ashford Trust completed the sale of the Marriott Plaza San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas for $34.0 million .

for . During the quarter, Ashford Trust completed the sales of the Courtyard Savannah Downtown in Savannah, Georgia and the Hilton Garden Inn in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin for $37.8 million .

and the Hilton Garden Inn in for . Subsequent to quarter end, Ashford Trust entered into a new franchise agreement for the Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia that transitioned the hotel from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Lodging.

that transitioned the hotel from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Lodging. Subsequent to quarter end, Ashford Trust announced that it had entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott International to convert its Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West Hotel in Key West, Florida to an Autograph Collection property.

to an Autograph Collection property. Subsequent to quarter end, Ashford Trust sold a 1.65-acre parking lot adjacent to its Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida for $17.5 million in total consideration which will be paid over time.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS HIGHLIGHTS

During the quarter, Braemar opened The Notary Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown Philadelphia after a multi-million-dollar conversion of its Courtyard Downtown Philadelphia.

after a multi-million-dollar conversion of its Courtyard Downtown Philadelphia. During the quarter, Braemar announced the planned opening of The Clancy, an Autograph Collection property, in downtown San Francisco . The re-branded property is expected to open in early 2020 after a multi-million-dollar conversion of the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown.

. The re-branded property is expected to open in early 2020 after a multi-million-dollar conversion of the Courtyard San Francisco Downtown. During the quarter, Braemar announced the extension of its mortgage loan for the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.

During the quarter, Braemar refinanced its mortgage loan for the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida .

. Subsequent to quarter end, Braemar announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, CA.

"We are very pleased with our third quarter results, which reflect the diligent execution of our operating strategy focused on accretively growing our advised platforms and acquiring growth-oriented, hospitality-related businesses," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "To this end, the recent formation of Ashford Securities will provide Ashford and its advised platforms an additional source of capital that is not dependent on the traditional publicly-traded capital markets. We are excited to pursue a fresh source of capital that will help us prudently grow all our platforms over the long term for increased shareholder value. We are also equally excited that the proposed acquisition of Remington's Hotel Management business will immediately add scale, diversification and an enhanced competitive position for Ashford in the hospitality industry. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2019 and 2020, we remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders as we look to opportunistically grow our existing REIT platforms and create new platforms and grow our service businesses via increased AUM and third-party business."

Included in this press release are certain supplemental measures of performance which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist investors in evaluating the Company's historical or future financial performance. These supplemental measures include adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Net Income. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide investors and management with a meaningful indicator of operating performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, among other measures, to evaluate profitability and our board of directors includes these measures in reviews to determine quarterly distributions to stockholders. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. We calculate Adjusted Net Income by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. Our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income may differ from the methodologies used by other comparable companies, when calculating the same or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be comparable with these companies. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted Net Income represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs. The Company urges investors to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information as shown in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, as amended and our Current Report on Form 8-K to reflect the acquisition of the Remington project management business.

* * * * *

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,400



$ 51,529

Restricted cash 11,978



7,914

Accounts receivable, net 6,628



4,928

Due from affiliates 55



45

Due from Ashford Trust OP 4,444



5,293

Due from Braemar OP 2,224



1,996

Inventories 1,356



1,202

Prepaid expenses and other 4,236



3,902

Total current assets 67,321



76,809

Investments in unconsolidated entities 3,339



500

Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 72,043



47,947

Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,522



—

Goodwill 61,969



59,683

Intangible assets, net 193,766



193,194

Other assets 1,877



872

Total assets $ 421,837



$ 379,005

LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 27,314



$ 24,880

Dividends payable 2,910



—

Due to affiliates 1,353



2,032

Deferred income 211



148

Deferred compensation plan 47



173

Notes payable, net 3,549



2,595

Operating lease liabilities 2,206



—

Other liabilities 18,827



8,418

Total current liabilities 56,417



38,246

Deferred income 11,409



13,396

Deferred tax liability, net 31,656



31,506

Deferred compensation plan 4,831



10,401

Notes payable, net 25,126



15,177

Operating lease liabilities 19,340



—

Total liabilities 148,779



108,726

MEZZANINE EQUITY





Series B convertible preferred stock, $25 par value, 8,120,000 shares issued and outstanding, net of discount at

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 202,185



200,847

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,641



3,531

EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:





Series A cumulative preferred stock, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018 —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 2,614,719 and 2,391,541 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 26



24

Additional paid-in capital 296,213



280,159

Accumulated deficit (229,379)



(214,242)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (393)



(498)

Total stockholders' equity of the Company 66,467



65,443

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 765



458

Total equity 67,232



65,901

Total liabilities and equity $ 421,837



$ 379,005



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUE













Advisory services:













Base advisory fee $ 10,570



$ 11,655



$ 32,382



$ 33,540

Incentive advisory fee 170



452



509



1,356

Reimbursable expenses 2,541



2,607



8,270



7,052

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 6,643



6,170



18,912



25,780

Other advisory revenue 131



132



389



390

Audio visual 22,430



14,526



83,532



61,212

Project management 7,881



3,616



23,371



3,616

Other 6,523



2,407



16,310



11,598

Total revenue 56,889



41,565



183,675



144,544

EXPENSES













Salaries and benefits 12,393



13,666



36,689



30,610

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 8,831



8,221



26,176



33,900

Cost of revenues for audio visual 17,732



14,392



61,400



48,000

Cost of revenues for project management 2,576



1,189



7,890



1,189

Depreciation and amortization 8,374



2,972



17,835



5,205

General and administrative 8,935



12,195



27,675



27,219

Impairment —



—



—



1,919

Other 4,849



434



9,326



2,172

Total operating expenses 63,690



53,069



186,991



150,214

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (6,801)



(11,504)



(3,316)



(5,670)

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities 464



—



(109)



—

Interest expense (456)



(289)



(1,198)



(593)

Amortization of loan costs (75)



(130)



(214)



(177)

Interest income —



103



29



288

Other income (expense) (20)



(78)



(115)



(338)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (6,888)



(11,898)



(4,923)



(6,490)

Income tax (expense) benefit 297



13,904



(1,429)



11,593

NET INCOME (LOSS) (6,591)



2,006



(6,352)



5,103

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling

interests 101



413



395



704

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 334



968



623



817

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (6,156)



3,387



(5,334)



6,624

Preferred dividends (2,909)



(1,675)



(8,492)



(1,675)

Amortization of preferred stock discount (363)



(303)



(1,338)



(303)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ (9,428)



$ 1,409



$ (15,164)



$ 4,646

















INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED













Basic:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (3.65)



$ 0.67



$ (6.09)



$ 2.20

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 2,580



2,109



2,489



2,100

Diluted:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (3.94)



$ 0.18



$ (7.95)



$ 0.11

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 2,782



2,337



2,679



2,417



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (6,591)



$ 2,006



$ (6,352)



$ 5,103

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling

interests 101



413



395



704

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 334



968



623



817

Net income (loss) attributable to the company (6,156)



3,387



(5,334)



6,624

Interest expense 400



257



1,050



513

Amortization of loan costs 69



123



197



156

Depreciation and amortization 9,408



4,298



20,790



7,542

Income tax expense (benefit) (291)



(13,900)



1,360



(11,648)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests (15)



3



(25)



9

EBITDA 3,415



(5,832)



18,038



3,196

Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,083



1,988



6,930



8,053

Market change in deferred compensation plan (1,526)



2,274



(5,603)



(3,540)

Change in contingent consideration fair value 2,784



(221)



4,229



338

Transaction costs 1,988



6,201



6,101



10,377

Software implementation costs —



—



—



45

Reimbursed software costs (424)



(489)



(1,591)



(1,165)

Impairment —



—



—



1,919

Dead deal costs (4)



9



83



9

Legal and settlement costs —



—



—



(50)

Severance and executive recruiting costs 52



15



712



1,316

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 131



135



458



383

Other (gain) loss on disposal of assets (107)



55



(64)



(62)

Foreign currency transactions (gain) loss 12



(17)



(9)



5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,404



$ 4,118



$ 29,284



$ 20,824



ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (6,591)



$ 2,006



$ (6,352)



$ 5,103

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling

interests 101



413



395



704

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 334



968



623



817

Preferred dividends (2,909)



(1,675)



(8,492)



(1,675)

Amortization of preferred stock discount (363)



(303)



(1,338)



(303)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (9,428)



1,409



(15,164)



4,646

Amortization of loan costs 69



123



197



156

Depreciation and amortization 9,408



4,298



20,790



7,542

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (15)



3



(25)



9

Preferred dividends 2,909



1,675



8,492



1,675

Amortization of preferred stock discount 363



303



1,338



303

Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,083



1,988



6,930



8,053

Market change in deferred compensation plan (1,526)



2,274



(5,603)



(3,540)

Change in contingent consideration fair value 2,784



(221)



4,229



338

Transaction costs 1,988



6,201



6,101



10,377

Software implementation costs —



—



—



45

Reimbursed software costs (424)



(489)



(1,591)



(1,165)

Impairment —



—



—



1,919

Dead deal costs (4)



9



83



9

Legal and settlement costs —



—



—



(50)

Severance and executive recruiting costs 52



15



712



1,316

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 131



135



458



383

Other (gain) loss on disposal of assets (107)



55



(64)



(62)

Foreign currency transactions (gain) loss 12



(17)



(9)



5

GAAP income tax expense (benefit) (291)



(13,900)



1,360



(11,648)

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) (1,014)



(1,248)



(2,421)



(3,500)

Adjusted net income $ 6,990



$ 2,613



$ 25,813



$ 16,811

Adjusted net income per diluted share available to common stockholders $ 1.58



$ 0.75



$ 5.98



$ 5.72

Weighted average diluted shares 4,434



3,482



4,313



2,937

















Components of weighted average diluted shares













Common shares 2,580



2,109



2,489



2,100

Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock 1,450



851



1,450



284

Deferred compensation plan 202



205



203



206

Stock options —



253



29



278

Put options 164



51



113



56

Acquisition related shares 22



—



15



—

Restricted shares and units 16



13



14



13

Weighted average diluted shares 4,434



3,482



4,313



2,937

















Reconciliation of income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax

(expense) benefit













GAAP income tax (expense) benefit $ 297



$ 13,904



$ (1,429)



$ 11,593

Less GAAP income tax (expense) benefit attributable to noncontrolling

interests 6



4



(69)



(55)

GAAP income tax (expense) benefit excluding noncontrolling interests 291



13,900



(1,360)



11,648

Less deferred income tax (expense) benefit 1,305



15,148



1,061



15,148

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) $ (1,014)



$ (1,248)



$ (2,421)



$ (3,500)



(1) Income tax expense (benefit) is adjusted to exclude the effects of deferred income tax expense (benefit) because current income tax expense (benefit) (i) provides a more accurate period-over-period comparison of the ongoing operating performance of our advisory and hospitality products and services businesses, and (ii) provides more useful information to investors regarding our economic performance inclusive of the impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See Note 12 to our consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.