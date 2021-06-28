Ashford Set To Join The Russell Microcap® Index

DALLAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will be added to the Russell Microcap® Index, as part of the Russell Indexes annual reconstitution. The addition will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are pleased to be included as part of the Russell Microcap® Index," commented Jeremy J. Welter, Ashford's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We believe our addition, as the only publicly-traded asset manager and service provider in the Hospitality Industry, will expose Ashford to a wider range of institutions and investors, allowing us to potentially broaden our shareholder base and increase our stock's liquidity."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

