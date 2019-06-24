Ashford Sets Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates

DALLAS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and will host a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (323) 794-2597. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 9, 2019, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering the confirmation number, 5922675.

The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ashfordinc.com on Friday, August 2, 2019, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

