Ashford University Launches New Master's Degree Program in Health Informatics and Analytics

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford University has launched a new Master of Science in Health Informatics and Analytics. The online program is designed to provide students with an extensive understanding of health informatics resources and tools, as well as how to apply them for practical and research purposes to improve health care delivery and outcomes. The degree program is now accepting students.

The industry-wide implementation of electronic health records has increased the amount of health information available, and technology has enabled health care providers to use that information to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of health care. The Master of Science in Health Informatics and Analytics program focuses on the structure and function of this information, along with health information exchange, privacy, security and interoperability standards, and the effective use of data in problem-solving and information governance.

"Health informatics has transformed the way healthcare organizations analyze and leverage data to improve patient care, and the demand for analytics will increase in the future," said Dr. Laura Sliwinski, Executive Dean of the Ashford University College of Health, Human Services, and Science. "We are excited to launch this master's degree to prepare students for a fulfilling career that combines information technology and analytics to help providers make data-driven decisions to improve patient outcomes and help reduce costs."

