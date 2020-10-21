Ashford University Partners with Symplicity on Second Virtual Career Fair

Ashford students and alumni met in a convenient online setting with top employers, government agencies, and non-profit organizations such as the FBI, General Dynamics, The Home Depot, UPS, PepsiCo, and the Association of Controls Professionals. Each hiring organization utilized their own landing page to share available job opportunities, publish information about their organization, and chat live with student and alumni participants.

"The virtual career fair was a valuable addition to Ashford's commencement activities, as it presented a great opportunity for our students and alumni – including many new graduates – to network with employers and explore available positions across the United States," said Grace Williamson, Ashford's Director of Career Services and Alumni Relations.

Approximately 880 registrants submitted their resume for review by employers, who searched participants' resumes during the fair and downloaded those of notable candidates for additional communication after the event. Employers indicated an intent to follow up with 11% of participating jobseekers.

"The second annual career fair hosted by Ashford University was another home run," said Flory Seidel, a 2015 MBA graduate and current doctoral candidate. "We had the chance to learn about various organizations, and speak face-to-face with recruiters to discuss positions, organizational culture, and roles. This gives me hope for a stable career, especially during these troubled and uncertain times."

Companies participating in the virtual career fair were recruiting for jobs and internships open nationwide. Available positions included entry-level titles such as Registrar Operations Coordinator and Card Collections Specialist, as well as mid- to senior-level roles including Talent Acquisition Manager and Vice President of Operations.

"All students who waited patiently to chat with me shared enthusiasm in wanting to know more about the hiring process in becoming a Criminal Investigator with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)," said Diane Brice, Program Specialist with the DEA. "The Chicago Division was able to connect Ashford University students to the DEA Division Office Special Agent Recruiting Coordinator based on their location."

Wendy Teasdale, Special Agent Recruiter and Applicant Coordinator with the FBI - San Diego Division, shared: "I was impressed with the students' questions and willingness to engage in conversation. Their resumes were thoughtful and their experiences diverse. I enjoyed my conversation with each of the students."

Ashford plans to host more virtual career fairs in 2021. For additional information, employers and jobseekers can contact Werner Petzold, Senior Employer Outreach Specialist, at [email protected].

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

About Symplicity Career Services Manager (CSM)

Symplicity CSM is a comprehensive solution provider that enables career centers to connect students to employment opportunities, career preparation tools, and recruiting tools. Symplicity's virtual recruiting event offers an innovative, easy-to-use solution to streamline processes, improve outcomes, and cultivate positive relationships with students, alumni, employers, and communities.

