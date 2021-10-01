Ashford's J&S Audio Visual ("JSAV") Rebrands As INSPIRE

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") is excited to announce that one of its Products and Services companies, J&S Audio Visual ("JSAV"), has completed a strategic rebranding and is now named INSPIRE. Throughout its 35-year history, the full-service event technology company has developed creative and individualized event production solutions. The new name, INSPIRE, reflects the energy and momentum the company brings to each of its clients and the aspiration to create events that move people.

"The rebrand embodies INSPIRE's distinctive ability to host inspirational events and underscores its commitment to be the leading provider of integrated audio-visual services in the hospitality industry," commented Jeremy J. Welter, Ashford's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited about INSPIRE's future prospects and believe this rebrand reflects the tremendous growth potential for its business."

Founded in 1986, and following its 2019 acquisition of BAV, INSPIRE has grown into a leading multi-national event production services provider, serving as in-house technology partners to over 100 of the finest hotels and convention centers in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Producing over 2,500 events a year, INSPIRE's culture is deeply rooted in its belief that inspirational events are the combination of an inspired workforce, advanced technology, unparalleled creativity, and exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to announce our new brand and identity of INSPIRE. It's what we commit to every day – we aspire to inspire. We are a trusted partner. Our clients are always our primary focus because at the end of the day, it's really their story and their vision that we help bring to life. We invest in relationships and the values that sustain a culture of service." commented Chuck Bauman, INSPIRE's Chief Executive Officer.

In conjunction with the name change, INSPIRE has launched a new website, www.inspiresolutions.com and a video highlighting the strategic rebrand and its mission.

About Inspire

INSPIRE is a leading global event solution company specializing in audio-visual, staging, and production. With over 35 years of experience, INSPIRE is now the in-house technology partner for over 100 of the finest hotels and convention centers in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. INSPIRE's team creates over 2,500 inspirational in-person, virtual and hybrid events a year through a combination of an inspired workforce, advanced technology, unparalleled creativity, and exceptional customer service. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Inspire is wholly owned by Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC)

About Ashford

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

