Ashland Place Completes New Financing Facility for Flight Lease

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of a new facility financing of a widebody freighter on lease to ASL Airlines for Flight Lease Fund Management ("Flight Lease"), a commercial aircraft and engine finance company specializing in leasing and financing aircraft equipment.

"We are delighted to welcome Flight Lease as a new customer to the Ashland platform," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "We are proud to have supported this transaction and excited about the additional financings for Flight Lease that we will be closing in the coming months."

Geoffrey Alexander, Flight Lease's Managing Partner, added, "We are thrilled to have partnered with Jennifer and the talented team at Ashland Place, which brought a highly collaborative and tailored approach to this transaction. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Ashland Place through our upcoming transactions."

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel for Ashland Place and Watson Farley & Williams represented Flight Lease on this transaction.

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com .

Flight Lease Fund Management is a commercial aircraft and engine finance company specializing in leasing and financing aircraft equipment. Flight Lease provides leasing and financing of aircraft and engines, for our clients worldwide. Our lessees include airlines, financial institutions, leasing institutions, and MRO's. Additional information can be found at: https://flightlease.com/ .

