Ashland Place Completes Two New Financing Facilities for Windward Air Capital

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of two new facilities financing narrowbody aircraft on lease to each of easyJet and Volaris for Windward Air Capital ("Windward"), an Ireland-based aircraft investment platform and Windward's joint venture partner Bain Capital.

"We are pleased to welcome Windward and its JV partner as new customers to the Ashland Place platform," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "We are proud to have supported these transactions and are excited to continue to grow the Ashland Place platform following our third close in under a month."

Ronan Naughton of Windward added, "We are appreciative of the seamless process on these transactions provided by Jennifer and the Ashland Place team. We look forward to deepening this partnership."

Allen & Overy LLP and Walkers Global served as legal counsel for Ashland Place and Fafinski Mark & Johnson and Maples Group represented Windward and Bain on these transactions.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com .

About Windward Air Capital

Windward Air Capital is an aircraft investment platform focused on acquiring young Boeing and Airbus aircraft with long remaining leases to global airlines. Windward Air Capital is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Ashland Place