Ashland Place Wins "Best Americas Deal 2023" Award from Ishka

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced that it has received the "Best Americas Deal 2023" award by Ishka, a trusted provider of data and opinion on the global aviation finance market. This selection is part of Ishka's 2023 Deal of the Year Awards , recognizing Ashland Place for the platform's inaugural aviation loan asset-backed securitization (ABS), APL Finance 2023-1. This is the second award that Ashland Place has won for APL Finance 2023-1, coming on the heels of receiving the "Structured Finance Deal of the Year" award from Airline Economics in January.

A reception will be held on May 14, 2024 in Dublin, where representatives from Ashland Place will accept the honor. Ishka's "Deal of the Year Awards" highlight the best aviation financing transactions of the year for airlines, lessors and investors.

"We are very grateful for the continued recognition of our inaugural aviation loan ABS," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "We intend to build momentum as a continuing issuer in the space going forward."

Ashland Place closed APL Finance 2023-1 on December 13, 2023 , issuing a total of $324.3 million of notes backed by a static pool of loan facilities secured by 19 narrowbody aircraft, three widebody aircraft and four narrowbody host aircraft engines on lease to twelve lessees located in eleven jurisdictions. The transaction received an "AA" rating on its A note and investment grade ratings through the C note from KBRA, and was oversubscribed.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com .

About Ishka

Ishka is a global aviation data, intelligence and advisory business. Ishka is headquartered in London UK with offices in New York and Tokyo. With more than 40 years' experience and long-standing relationships with the global aviation finance community, the trusted and respected Ishka team has been responsible for supporting thousands of transactions around the world. Additional information can be found at: www.ishkaglobal.com .

