Ashley Delivers Comprehensive Relief Initiative for Texas Flood Victims

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the months following the devastating floods that impacted communities across central Texas in July 2025, the Ashley family of companies is helping families and children rebuild and has mobilized comprehensive support for those affected. Through multiple coordinated efforts, Ashley is providing relief to those who need it during this challenging time.

Family receives donated beds from Ashley and Hope to Dream as the rebuilding efforts continue following the devasting floods.

Ashley Furniture Industries has donated 200 mattresses to Samaritan's Purse, providing essential sleeping support for families displaced by the flooding. This donation addresses the urgent need for basic comfort items as families work to rebuild their lives.

"When natural disasters strike our communities, we believe in stepping up and providing support where it's needed most," said Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries. "The resilience of Texas families facing these flood challenges inspires us, and we're committed to helping provide the basic necessities they need during this difficult recovery period."

In addition, multiple partnerships through Ashley and Hope to Dream delivered targeted support to children affected by the flooding. In collaboration with PLR Furniture, Inc., an Ashley licensee in Kerrville, Texas, Hope to Dream donated 100 complete bed sets to the Cross Kingdom Ministries Church, ensuring children have a bed to call their own following this disaster.

Ashley and Hope to Dream also partnered with K'STAR, a Kerrville-based nonprofit that supports foster youth and low-income families. Following the disaster, K'STAR launched "Halo's Closet," a comprehensive program offering clothing, essential supplies, and beds to families impacted by the flooding. As part of this initiative, K'STAR received and distributed 100 bed sets to children in need.

Ashley expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all the organizations, volunteers and community members who continue to work tirelessly to provide aid, comfort and hope to those affected by the flood.

