Ashley Welcomes Nearly 1,000 Students Nationwide for Manufacturing Month Tours

ARCADIA, Wis., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Furniture Industries (Ashley) concluded a successful Manufacturing Month celebration, welcoming nearly 1,000 students to its manufacturing facilities across North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, and Wisconsin throughout October. The nationwide initiative, anchored by National Manufacturing Day, provided students with an immersive, behind-the-scenes experience of modern furniture manufacturing.

Throughout the month, students from 15 schools experienced firsthand how innovation and technology are transforming the furniture industry. Tours highlighted cutting-edge automation, skilled craftsmanship and the advanced processes that define modern manufacturing. The hands-on experience challenged common misconceptions about manufacturing careers while demonstrating the critical role of technology and innovation in the industry.

"All of our core classes, especially math and science, connect to what the students experienced throughout the tour," stated Molly Fawcett, 6th grade teacher from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District. "From analyzing numbers on the assembly line to robotic movement and foundational skills like teamwork, this was a valuable real-world experience for my students."

Participating schools included:

North Carolina: South Davie Middle School

Wisconsin: Arcadia School District, Blair-Taylor School District, Cochrane-Fountain City School District, Eleva Strum School District, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District, Gilmanton School District, Holy Family Catholic School, Independence School District, and Whitehall School District

Mississippi: North Pontotoc Middle School, South Pontotoc Middle School, Ripley Middle School, and Plantersville Middle School

Texas: Vanguard High School

The Manufacturing Month tours align with Ashley's commitment to workforce development and community engagement. By providing students with direct access to manufacturing facilities and career professionals, the company aims to inspire the next generation while addressing the industry's growing need for skilled workers.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/fkIxO2PWfuU

