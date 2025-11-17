ASHLEY GORLEY AND SHABOOZEY TAKE TOP HONORS AT 2025 ASCAP NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS CELEBRATION

Gorley Receives Country Songwriter of the Year for 12th Time

NASHVILLE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, announces the songwriters and publishers of country music's most-performed ASCAP songs of the past year at the 2025 ASCAP Nashville Songwriters Celebration.

With his twelfth ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year Award, Ashley Gorley has won the top honor more times than any other songwriter in any genre. Among ASCAP's six most-performed country songs of the year penned by Gorley are "Fix What You Didn't Break" (Nate Smith), "I Am Not Okay" (Jelly Roll), "Liar" (Jelly Roll) and "Park" (Tyler Hubbard). This past June, Gorley was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. To date, the Kentucky native has amassed 83 #1 hits.

Shaboozey receives the ASCAP Country Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year honor. In addition to his "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" earning the ASCAP Country Music Song of the Year, his "Good News" (co-written by Sean Cook) is also among ASCAP's most-performed country songs of the year.

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" was co-written by Sean Cook, Jerrell "J-Kwon" Jones, Joe Capo Kent and Mark "Tarboy" Williams, and published by Sony Music Publishing, Essancy Music, Seeker Music, Range Music Publishing, Tarpo Music Publishing, Hood Hop Music, Kreshendo and Warner Chappell Music. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 weeks, tying as the longest-running Hot 100 #1 song ever. Additionally, it won the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song and Top Selling Song, a People's Choice Country Award for New Artist Song of the Year, and received a Brit Award nomination for International Song of the Year and CMA Award nomination for Single of the Year. Shaboozey is up for New Artist of the Year at Wednesday's CMA Awards and recently received Grammy nominations for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song.

Sony Music Publishing is the ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year. Among their celebrated titles are "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" (Shaboozey) for the second consecutive year, "Fix What You Didn't Break" (Nate Smith), "Hard Fought Hallelujah" (Brandon Lake, Jelly Roll), "Good News" (Shaboozey), "Cowboys Cry Too" (Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan), "Coming Home" (Old Dominion), "Country House" (Sam Hunt), "I Am Not Okay" (Jelly Roll), "4x4xU" (Lainey Wilson) and "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" (Luke Bryan), among others.

ASCAP celebrated the winners at an exclusive party in Nashville. ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams, ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews, ASCAP EVP and Head of Creative Membership Nicole George-Middleton and ASCAP Vice President of Nashville Membership Mike Sistad handed out awards as writers of the most-performed songs enjoyed catching up with peers and friends at the invitation-only celebration.

As previously announced, the ASCAP writers and publishers of the most-performed Christian Music songs also received their awards at the celebration.

A complete list of ASCAP Country Music winners can be found at: https://www.ascap.com/nashvilleawards25 .

