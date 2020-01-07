Ashley Graham Unveils the Ultimate Pregnancy Glow in New Resort 2020 Campaign with Swimsuits For All

Ashley has embraced every new curve that has come along with her pregnancy, continuously transcending the industry norms in the body positivity movement. In celebration of her pregnancy and 5 th year of collaboration with Swimsuits For All, Ashley shares the importance of fit and design of these swimsuits, specially made for women in all of life's moments.

"Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body, and designing this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a swimsuit" said Ashley Graham. "I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives."

The 11-piece tropical paradise collection ranges in sizes 4-24 and features lace-up panels, plunging necklines, mixed prints, including tropical, exotic and animal prints with mesh underlays. Styles to highlight include the Python Cut Out One-Piece, Embrace Mesh Bikini, and Havana Bikini. Retailing under $150, the Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Resort 2020 collection is available for purchase online at https://www.swimsuitsforall.com/ashley-graham-swimsuits.

About Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All believes that summer is more than a season; it's a feeling. Embodying a 74-degree state of mind all year long, they provide beautiful swimsuits in sizes 4 – 26 for every swim adventure. As the online swimwear leader since 2005, Swimsuits For All is known for swimsuits with superior construction, expert fit and innovative designs. Additionally, they carry a line of chlorine resistant swimsuits and workout wear that retains its shape and fabric quality for extra pool time. Through perfect-fitting swimwear catered to everybody, Swimsuits For All inspires women of all ages, shapes and sizes to be confident and carefree in the swim they're in. For more information, visit swimsuitsforall.com or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Rachel Sweet

TURNER PR

Rachel.sweet@turnerpr.com

SOURCE Swimsuits For All

Related Links

https://www.swimsuitsforall.com

